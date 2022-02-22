Min Min amiibo arrives on April 29th, Minecraft amiibo delayed until later in 2022
Nintendo has given an update on two of the remaining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo, there’s good news for one and bad news for the other.
The Min Min amiibo will arrive on April 29th, the same day as Nintendo Switch Sports. Likely just a coincidence. The bad news is that the Steve & Alex amiibo has been delayed.
They were due around the same time as Min Min but Nintendo says “due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately, the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022”
It would appear even getting amiibo made in 2022 with everything going on is difficult.
The Min Min Super #SmashBros #amiibo will be stretching onto the scene April 29th! pic.twitter.com/c0xuIWFNvZ— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2022
