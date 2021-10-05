Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter has been revealed, and it’s a big one.

Sora, the protagonist of Square Enix and Disney’s Kingdom Hearts series, is joining the roster. No, really. The character was just revealed in the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation, which is currently ongoing. Sora was the most-requested character in the Super Smash Bros. ballot, which took place a very very long time ago.

Sora’s stage is Hollow Bastion, which can also transition into the Dive to the Heart realm — a familiar stage for any Kingdom Hearts fans. There’ll be 9 tracks from the series, though sadly no remixes this time around. That said, if you have save data for Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, you’ll get a bonus song — the Dearly Beloved swing remix from said game. It’s a nice touch.











Three new Mii Fighter Costumes were also revealed: Octoling from Splatoon, Judd, also from Splatoon, and… Doom Slayer. Yup, from Doom. You can see those in action below.

Sora will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, as the last fighter from Fighter Pass 2, on the 19th of October. The Mii Fighters will release on the same day.