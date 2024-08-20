The Nintendo Museum in Kyoto will open October 2nd

This morning, Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Direct, just over 10 minutes long, entirely presented by Shigeru Miyamoto. He guided viewers through the new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. The museum spans multiple levels and features displays showcasing Nintendo’s entire history.

In true Nintendo fashion, they have also created interactive experiences, including recreations of Nintendo’s pre-video game products and interactive game displays that can be played by multiple people using giant versions of Famicom, Wii Remote, and other Nintendo console controllers.

Other interactive exhibits include period room recreations featuring Nintendo’s pre-video game toys, such as Ultra Hand, Ultra Machine, a Love Tester, and a gigantic shooting gallery for playing with the Zapper and Super Scope, among others. There’s also a Hanafuda card-making station, a store with exclusive merchandise, and a Hatena Burger Cafe where visitors can grab lunch.

For an entry fee of 3,300 yen for adults (with lower prices for younger visitors), you’ll receive a play ticket featuring your Mii (a Nintendo Account is required to register for tickets) that includes 10 coins. You can use these coins to access up to 10 interactive exhibits, as you won’t be able to purchase additional coins, so planning your visit is essential.

The museum is set to open on October 2nd, with tickets for October and November now available for application.

“Tickets are sold via a randomly selected drawing. Entries will be accepted beginning three months prior to your visit. The cost of the ticket must be paid after your entry is drawn. A free Nintendo Account is required to enter the drawing and purchase tickets.”

More details are available on the Nintendo Museum website.