585
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W34) Breather

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 23, 2024
Advertisement

August has been a heavy hitting month in terms of games coming to the eShop, this week we get a little reprieve from the assault. There’s not as much out this week, and just a few little bangers to take a look at. Gamescom being on means everyone is busy!

This week’s highlights: Mika and the Witch’s Mountain (has a demo too!), Cyber Mission, As Per My Last Email, Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch and a game that somehow has toys in EB Games but I have heard of it until recently Stumble Guys is here.

Next week though, hoo we got a big one, plus the a big multiplayer sale. Therefore there is no bargain roundup this week.

CurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives THE NINJA KIDS$10.50
Argol – Kronoss’ Castle$12.00
As Per My Last Email$7.95
Before the Dawn$6.62
Chicken Party: Animal Farm$6.90
Colorizing$5.25$10.50
Cyber Mission$12.00$15.00
EGGCONSOLE STAR TRADER PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Energy Lab$3.60$6.00
Grand Prix Formula One$14.99
Infinite Seek and Find$5.25$10.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1$7.50
Lost in Heart of Chernobyl – Survival$14.99
Mangavania 2$7.50
Mika and the Witch’s Mountain$25.50$30.00
My Lovely Empress$29.50
Operation: Polygon Storm$22.50
PAWfect Cat Mansion$4.49$29.95
Pixel Retro Drift – Arcade Car Racing$1.99$11.99
QuietMansion1$11.25
Rack and Slay$8.85
Ring Sculptors$7.99$19.99
Rise Eterna War$13.50$15.00
Run & Jump Guy$6.00$7.50
Shadowblade Knight Symphony$14.99
Sky Airplane Racer: Flight & Fight Simulator$6.39$7.99
Stumble GuysFree
Supermarket Manager Simulator$15.00
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch$45.00
Thermonuclear$12.99
Underground Station$8.25
Verne – The Shape of Fantasy$18.00$22.50
White Eternal$9.75
World War: Fury Wave$13.59$16.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment