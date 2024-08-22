Nintendo Download Updates (W34) Breather
Advertisement
August has been a heavy hitting month in terms of games coming to the eShop, this week we get a little reprieve from the assault. There’s not as much out this week, and just a few little bangers to take a look at. Gamescom being on means everyone is busy!
This week’s highlights: Mika and the Witch’s Mountain (has a demo too!), Cyber Mission, As Per My Last Email, Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch and a game that somehow has toys in EB Games but I have heard of it until recently Stumble Guys is here.
Next week though, hoo we got a big one, plus the a big multiplayer sale. Therefore there is no bargain roundup this week.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments