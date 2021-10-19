Sora from Kingdom Hearts & Super Smash Bros Ultimate version 13.0.0 now live
Earlier this morning the final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released – Sora from Kingdom Hearts is now available as part of the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also got updated to 13.0.0 to support Sora but also make other changes to the game as well. The Doom Slayer, Octoling, and Judd Mii Fighter Costumes have also been released.
Here’s the changes in version 13.0.0;
Ver. 13.0.0 (Released October 18, 2021)
- Offline
- The following spirits from the KINGDOM HEARTS series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Riku
- Kairi
- Roxas
- Axel
- Xion
- Terra
- Ventus
- Aqua
- The following spirits will appear on the Spirit Board and Shop:
- Razewing Ratha
- General
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Sora Challenger Pack
- Judd Hat
- Octoling Wig
- Doom Slayer Helmet + ArmorNote: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
