Sora from Kingdom Hearts & Super Smash Bros Ultimate version 13.0.0 now live

Earlier this morning the final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released – Sora from Kingdom Hearts is now available as part of the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also got updated to 13.0.0 to support Sora but also make other changes to the game as well. The Doom Slayer, Octoling, and Judd Mii Fighter Costumes have also been released.

Here’s the changes in version 13.0.0;