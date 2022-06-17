Nintendo Australia hosting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Winter Open with IRL prizes up for grabs

Nintendo has announced another official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament, and this time there’s real life prizes up for grabs. The top ten placed players will take home a whole bunch of swag, but even if you’re not a winner 40 randomly selected players will also be in the chance to get some swag.

If you just want to play for some fun and don’t care about prizes, even just having a go will get your 50 Platinum Points to spend on the My Nintendo Store.

The tournament takes place on July 2nd, from 2pm-4pm AEST. Head to Nintendo’s site for more details.