Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W32) Doom Well
This week we’re starting to see the preparations for the upcoming Mega Multiplayer Sale which kicks off on August 26th – how’s that you say? Well there’s bugger all on sale this week – just a mere 200 odd games. Which if you’re new here, isn’t a lot for any one week on the eShop.
This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL is back on sale again, matching the same 10% discount it had previously. Little Kitty, Big City is also discounted again with a cool 20% off as well. Trinity Fusion is also at an all time low of $22.50 with a 25% discount.
It’s Quakecon this weekend so everything Doom, Quake and Bethesda is on sale once again. Everything Doom is matching previous lows, but if you buy Quake I and II together that’s an all time low. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is at its lowest price ever as well with 33% off. New Super Lucky’s Tale and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition are also matching their previous low – and next to each other alphabetically.
Oh and there’s a whole slew of Picross on sale, which is always good to see.
Anything for you this week?
✚ #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ #1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ #1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ /Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
✚ ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) – $7.02 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/08) – 22% off
✚ ANIMAL WELL (Bigmode) – $33.29 (Usually $36.99, ends 15/08) – 10% off
✚ Action Games Bundle (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $90.00, ends 07/09) – 97% off
✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $3.98 (Usually $15.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Aloof (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $7.20 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 84% off
✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) – 40% off
✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $3.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Angry Demon Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off
✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) – $7.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) – 22% off
✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $19.49 (Usually $38.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX (SILVERSTAR) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 90% off
✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition (PLAYISM) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
✚ Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $19.50 (Usually $26.25, ends 18/08) – 26% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Chicken Police – Paint it RED! (HandyGames) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 90% off
✚ Coffee, Plis (Cube Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $6.73 (Usually $26.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.90, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Crazy BMX World (Shinyuden) – $2.97 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PLAYISM) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 40% off
✚ DOOM (Bethesda) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ DOOM 3 (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/08) – 35% off
✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/09) – 70% off
✚ Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ DoDonPachi Resurrection (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 22/08) – 72% off
✚ Dungeon of Crawl (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/09) – 60% off
✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 07/09) – 90% off
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $35.17 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
✚ Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 35% off
✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/09) – 70% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $1.53 (Usually $22.95, ends 07/09) – 93% off
✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) – 70% off
✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.45 (Usually $84.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) – $19.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 22/08) – 45% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 45% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) – 83% off
✚ Gnosia (PLAYISM) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) – 30% off
✚ Graviter (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ HYPER METEOR (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
✚ Hentai Games Collection (RedDeer.Games) – $3.29 (Usually $135.00, ends 07/09) – 98% off
✚ Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/08) – 66% off
✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $4.39 (Usually $21.95, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Idol Manager (PLAYISM) – $22.47 (Usually $37.45, ends 28/08) – 40% off
✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 70% off
✚ Japan Train Models – JR West Edition (G-MODE) – $16.56 (Usually $20.70, ends 07/09) – 20% off
✚ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $25.49 (Usually $84.99, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 70% off
✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
✚ kuso (Mokuzai Studio) – $3.24 (Usually $6.49, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Legal Dungeon (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ LiEat (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $10.49 (Usually $29.00, ends 22/08) – 64% off
✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.95 (Usually $39.95, ends 22/08) – 68% off
✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $20.39 (Usually $33.99, ends 21/08) – 40% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Mad Father (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $2.37 (Usually $7.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) – 89% off
✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $2.26 (Usually $9.05, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Mermaid Castle (IceTorch) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/09) – 60% off
✚ Mermaid Castle 2 (IceTorch) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Mighty Goose (PLAYISM) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.67 (Usually $8.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
✚ Mushihimesama (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ My Little Universe (Saygames) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 55% off
✚ My Lovely Series (Neon Doctrine) – $49.72 (Usually $58.50, ends 21/08) – 15% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $67.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/08) – 25% off
✚ Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Never Give Up (Armor Games Studios) – $7.03 (Usually $20.10, ends 31/08) – 65% off
✚ New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ nOS new Operating System (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/09) – 95% off
✚ Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/09) – 93% off
✚ Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 70% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/09) – 60% off
✚ One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $7.56 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 70% off
✚ PAW Patrol World (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 30% off
✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $16.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 26% off
✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle (Bethesda) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ REPLICA (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Radiant Silvergun (Live Wire) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 07/09) – 60% off
✚ Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PLAYISM) – $18.90 (Usually $31.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
✚ Red Colony (Shinyuden) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
✚ Red Colony 2 (Shinyuden) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ SOTANO – Puzzle Escape Room (M9 GAMES) – $4.68 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/08) – 22% off
✚ Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
✚ She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) – 75% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $6.89 (Usually $45.95, ends 05/09) – 85% off
✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Siralim 3 (Thylacine Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Siralim Ultimate (Thylacine Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Solitaire: Classic Card Game (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/08) – 75% off
✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 19/08) – 70% off
✚ Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/09) – 79% off
✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/08) – 65% off
✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.19 (Usually $44.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 27/08) – 85% off
✚ The Good Life (PLAYISM) – $20.40 (Usually $51.00, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ The Red Lantern (Kepler Interactive) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Tiny Little Farm (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $2.02 (Usually $6.75, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (PLAYISM) – $18.16 (Usually $25.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) – 70% off
✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
✚ Wild Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 85% off
✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Working Zombies (JUPITER) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $59.19 (Usually $73.99, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ ZOMBIE GOLD RUSH (amazing) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) – 10% off