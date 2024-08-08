Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W32) Doom Well

Advertisement

This week we’re starting to see the preparations for the upcoming Mega Multiplayer Sale which kicks off on August 26th – how’s that you say? Well there’s bugger all on sale this week – just a mere 200 odd games. Which if you’re new here, isn’t a lot for any one week on the eShop.

This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL is back on sale again, matching the same 10% discount it had previously. Little Kitty, Big City is also discounted again with a cool 20% off as well. Trinity Fusion is also at an all time low of $22.50 with a 25% discount.

It’s Quakecon this weekend so everything Doom, Quake and Bethesda is on sale once again. Everything Doom is matching previous lows, but if you buy Quake I and II together that’s an all time low. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is at its lowest price ever as well with 33% off. New Super Lucky’s Tale and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition are also matching their previous low – and next to each other alphabetically.

Oh and there’s a whole slew of Picross on sale, which is always good to see.

Anything for you this week?