Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W32) Doom Well

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 8, 2024
This week we’re starting to see the preparations for the upcoming Mega Multiplayer Sale which kicks off on August 26th – how’s that you say? Well there’s bugger all on sale this week – just a mere 200 odd games. Which if you’re new here, isn’t a lot for any one week on the eShop.

This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL is back on sale again, matching the same 10% discount it had previously. Little Kitty, Big City is also discounted again with a cool 20% off as well. Trinity Fusion is also at an all time low of $22.50 with a 25% discount.

It’s Quakecon this weekend so everything Doom, Quake and Bethesda is on sale once again. Everything Doom is matching previous lows, but if you buy Quake I and II together that’s an all time low. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is at its lowest price ever as well with 33% off. New Super Lucky’s Tale and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition are also matching their previous low – and next to each other alphabetically.

Oh and there’s a whole slew of Picross on sale, which is always good to see.

Anything for you this week?

#1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
#1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) – 50% off
/Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) – $7.02 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/08) – 22% off
ANIMAL WELL (Bigmode) – $33.29 (Usually $36.99, ends 15/08) – 10% off
Action Games Bundle (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $90.00, ends 07/09) – 97% off
Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $3.98 (Usually $15.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/09) – 80% off
Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Aloof (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $7.20 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 84% off
AntVentor (Loopymood) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) – 40% off
Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $3.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Apsulov: End of Gods (Angry Demon Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off
Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) – $7.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) – 22% off
Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $19.49 (Usually $38.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX (SILVERSTAR) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 90% off
Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition (PLAYISM) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $19.50 (Usually $26.25, ends 18/08) – 26% off
Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Chicken Police – Paint it RED! (HandyGames) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Coffee, Plis (Cube Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 50% off
Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $6.73 (Usually $26.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.90, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Crazy BMX World (Shinyuden) – $2.97 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 70% off
CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) – 85% off
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PLAYISM) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 40% off
DOOM (Bethesda) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
DOOM 3 (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
DOOM 64 (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) – 60% off
DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/08) – 35% off
Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/09) – 70% off
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
DoDonPachi Resurrection (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Doraemon Story of Seasons (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 22/08) – 72% off
Dungeon of Crawl (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/09) – 60% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $35.17 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 35% off
Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/09) – 70% off
Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $1.53 (Usually $22.95, ends 07/09) – 93% off
GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) – 70% off
GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.45 (Usually $84.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) – $19.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 22/08) – 45% off
Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 45% off
Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) – 83% off
Gnosia (PLAYISM) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) – 30% off
Graviter (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 50% off
HYPER METEOR (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) – 60% off
Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
Hentai Games Collection (RedDeer.Games) – $3.29 (Usually $135.00, ends 07/09) – 98% off
Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/08) – 66% off
Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $4.39 (Usually $21.95, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Idol Manager (PLAYISM) – $22.47 (Usually $37.45, ends 28/08) – 40% off
Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 70% off
Japan Train Models – JR West Edition (G-MODE) – $16.56 (Usually $20.70, ends 07/09) – 20% off
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 50% off
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $25.49 (Usually $84.99, ends 21/08) – 70% off
KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 70% off
Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
kuso (Mokuzai Studio) – $3.24 (Usually $6.49, ends 13/08) – 50% off
Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) – 50% off
Legal Dungeon (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 12/08) – 70% off
LiEat (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $10.49 (Usually $29.00, ends 22/08) – 64% off
Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.95 (Usually $39.95, ends 22/08) – 68% off
Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $20.39 (Usually $33.99, ends 21/08) – 40% off
M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Mad Father (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $2.37 (Usually $7.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) – 89% off
Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $2.26 (Usually $9.05, ends 22/08) – 75% off
Mermaid Castle (IceTorch) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/09) – 60% off
Mermaid Castle 2 (IceTorch) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/09) – 50% off
Mighty Goose (PLAYISM) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 60% off
Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.67 (Usually $8.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
Mushihimesama (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
My Little Universe (Saygames) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 55% off
My Lovely Series (Neon Doctrine) – $49.72 (Usually $58.50, ends 21/08) – 15% off
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $67.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/08) – 25% off
Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Never Give Up (Armor Games Studios) – $7.03 (Usually $20.10, ends 31/08) – 65% off
New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
nOS new Operating System (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/09) – 95% off
Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/09) – 93% off
Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 70% off
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off
One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/09) – 60% off
One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $7.56 (Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) – 70% off
PAW Patrol World (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 30% off
PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 60% off
Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $16.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 26% off
Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) – 79% off
QUAKE (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle (Bethesda) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
REPLICA (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Radiant Silvergun (Live Wire) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 07/09) – 60% off
Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PLAYISM) – $18.90 (Usually $31.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
Red Colony (Shinyuden) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
Red Colony 2 (Shinyuden) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 34% off
Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off
SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 50% off
SOTANO – Puzzle Escape Room (M9 GAMES) – $4.68 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/08) – 22% off
Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 65% off
She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) – 75% off
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $6.89 (Usually $45.95, ends 05/09) – 85% off
Silk (Huey Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
Siralim 3 (Thylacine Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 50% off
Siralim Ultimate (Thylacine Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off
Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Solitaire: Classic Card Game (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 70% off
Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/08) – 75% off
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 19/08) – 70% off
Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 07/09) – 79% off
Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/08) – 65% off
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) – 70% off
Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.19 (Usually $44.95, ends 22/08) – 84% off
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 50% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 27/08) – 85% off
The Good Life (PLAYISM) – $20.40 (Usually $51.00, ends 28/08) – 60% off
The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
The Red Lantern (Kepler Interactive) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
Tiny Little Farm (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 90% off
Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 80% off
Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $2.02 (Usually $6.75, ends 12/08) – 70% off
TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Touhou Luna Nights (PLAYISM) – $18.16 (Usually $25.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) – 60% off
Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) – 70% off
VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 60% off
WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/08) – 70% off
Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 63% off
Wild Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 85% off
Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off
Word Mesh (EntwicklerX) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Working Zombies (JUPITER) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $59.19 (Usually $73.99, ends 22/08) – 20% off
Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
ZOMBIE GOLD RUSH (amazing) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) – 10% off

