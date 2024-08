Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W32) Doom Well

Advertisement

This week we’re starting to see the preparations for the upcoming Mega Multiplayer Sale which kicks off on August 26th – how’s that you say? Well there’s bugger all on sale this week – just a mere 200 odd games. Which if you’re new here, isn’t a lot for any one week on the eShop.

This week’s highlights: ANIMAL WELL is back on sale again, matching the same 10% discount it had previously. Little Kitty, Big City is also discounted again with a cool 20% off as well. Trinity Fusion is also at an all time low of $22.50 with a 25% discount.

It’s Quakecon this weekend so everything Doom, Quake and Bethesda is on sale once again. Everything Doom is matching previous lows, but if you buy Quake I and II together that’s an all time low. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is at its lowest price ever as well with 33% off. New Super Lucky’s Tale and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition are also matching their previous low – and next to each other alphabetically.

Oh and there’s a whole slew of Picross on sale, which is always good to see.

Anything for you this week?

✚ #1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $8.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) –✚ #1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $5.99, ends 28/08) –✚ /Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) –✚ ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) –(Usually $9.00, ends 15/08) –✚ ANIMAL WELL (Bigmode) –(Usually $36.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Action Games Bundle (RedDeer.Games) –(Usually $90.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) –(Usually $15.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) –(Usually $30.00, ends 04/09) –✚ Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $29.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Aloof (RedDeer.Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) –✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) –(Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) –✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) –(Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Angry Demon Studio) –(Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) –✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) –(Usually $30.00, ends 15/08) –✚ Art Heist – Escape Room Adventure (M9 GAMES) –(Usually $9.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) –(Usually $17.40, ends 28/08) –✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) –(Usually $38.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) –(Usually $52.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX (SILVERSTAR) –(Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) –✚ Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (DEZVOLT GAMES) –(Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) –(Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Black Legend (Warcave) –(Usually $29.00, ends 15/08) –✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) –(Usually $13.00, ends 22/08) –✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) –(Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) –(Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) –✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) –(Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) –(Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) –✚ Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition (PLAYISM) –(Usually $29.95, ends 28/08) –✚ Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) –(Usually $26.25, ends 18/08) –✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) –✚ Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) –✚ Chicken Police – Paint it RED! (HandyGames) –(Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) –✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Coffee, Plis (Cube Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) –✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) –✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) –(Usually $26.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $9.90, ends 07/09) –✚ Crazy BMX World (Shinyuden) –(Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) –✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) –✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) –✚ DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PLAYISM) –(Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) –✚ DOOM (Bethesda) –(Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DOOM 3 (Bethesda) –(Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda) –(Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) –✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) –(Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) –(Usually $4.50, ends 22/08) –✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) –(Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $9.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) –✚ DoDonPachi Resurrection (Live Wire) –(Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) –(Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) –✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $10.49, ends 22/08) –✚ Dungeon of Crawl (IceTorch) –(Usually $7.50, ends 08/09) –✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $18.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) –✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.49, ends 07/09) –✚ Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Live Wire) –(Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) –✚ FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Forever Entertainment) –(Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) –✚ FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment) –(Usually $52.50, ends 26/08) –✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) –✚ Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) –✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $17.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) –(Usually $22.95, ends 07/09) –✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) –(Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) –✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $84.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) –(Usually $35.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) –(Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) –(Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Gnosia (PLAYISM) –(Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Graviter (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) –(Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) –✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) –(Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) –✚ HYPER METEOR (Vertex Pop Inc.) –(Usually $12.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) –(Usually $18.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Hentai Games Collection (RedDeer.Games) –(Usually $135.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) –(Usually $10.50, ends 13/08) –✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) –(Usually $9.99, ends 22/08) –✚ ITTA (Armor Games Studios) –(Usually $21.95, ends 31/08) –✚ Idol Manager (PLAYISM) –(Usually $37.45, ends 28/08) –✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) –(Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Japan Train Models – JR West Edition (G-MODE) –(Usually $20.70, ends 07/09) –✚ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) –(Usually $84.99, ends 21/08) –✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) –✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) –(Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) –✚ kuso (Mokuzai Studio) –(Usually $6.49, ends 13/08) –✚ Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) –(Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) –✚ Legal Dungeon (PLAYISM) –(Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) –✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $5.99, ends 12/08) –✚ LiEat (PLAYISM) –(Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) –(Usually $29.00, ends 22/08) –✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $39.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) –(Usually $33.99, ends 21/08) –✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) –✚ Mad Father (PLAYISM) –(Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $7.90, ends 12/08) –✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $14.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) –✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) –(Usually $9.05, ends 22/08) –✚ Mermaid Castle (IceTorch) –(Usually $7.49, ends 08/09) –✚ Mermaid Castle 2 (IceTorch) –(Usually $14.99, ends 08/09) –✚ Mighty Goose (PLAYISM) –(Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) –✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $8.90, ends 12/08) –✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) –✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Mushihimesama (Live Wire) –(Usually $25.50, ends 10/08) –✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $6.90, ends 12/08) –✚ My Little Universe (Saygames) –(Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) –✚ My Lovely Series (Neon Doctrine) –(Usually $58.50, ends 21/08) –✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $29.95, ends 22/08) –✚ NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) –(Usually $90.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) –✚ Never Give Up (Armor Games Studios) –(Usually $20.10, ends 31/08) –✚ New Super Lucky’s Tale (Playful) –(Usually $45.00, ends 19/08) –✚ Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) –✚ nOS new Operating System (RedDeer.Games) –(Usually $60.00, ends 06/09) –✚ Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe (RedDeer.Games) –(Usually $45.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) –✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $89.95, ends 22/08) –✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $69.95, ends 22/08) –✚ One True Hero (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $19.99, ends 07/09) –✚ One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) –(Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) –✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) –(Usually $29.95, ends 25/08) –✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) –(Usually $25.20, ends 28/08) –✚ PAW Patrol World (Outright Games) –(Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) –✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) –(Usually $37.50, ends 04/09) –✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) –(Usually $11.99, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) –(Usually $13.50, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) –(Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) –✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $12.00, ends 07/09) –✚ PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) –✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) –✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $8.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) –✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $8.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) –✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) –(Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.00, ends 07/09) –✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) –(Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle (Bethesda) –(Usually $22.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) –(Usually $9.00, ends 18/08) –✚ REPLICA (PLAYISM) –(Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Radiant Silvergun (Live Wire) –(Usually $25.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) –✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $4.49, ends 07/09) –✚ Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PLAYISM) –(Usually $31.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Red Colony (Shinyuden) –(Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Red Colony 2 (Shinyuden) –(Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) –(Usually $37.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) –(Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) –✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) –✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) –(Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) –✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) –(Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) –✚ SOTANO – Puzzle Escape Room (M9 GAMES) –(Usually $6.00, ends 15/08) –✚ Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) –✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) –✚ She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) –(Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) –✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) –(Usually $45.95, ends 05/09) –✚ Silk (Huey Games) –(Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Siralim 3 (Thylacine Studios) –(Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) –✚ Siralim Ultimate (Thylacine Studios) –(Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) –(Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) –✚ Solitaire: Classic Card Game (Megame) –(Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) –✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) –✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $11.99, ends 28/08) –✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) –(Usually $6.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) –(Usually $75.00, ends 19/08) –✚ Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) –(Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $6.99, ends 07/09) –✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) –(Usually $18.99, ends 21/08) –✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) –(Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) –✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) –✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $5.90, ends 12/08) –✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) –(Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) –✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) –(Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) –✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) –(Usually $44.95, ends 22/08) –✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) –(Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) –✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) –(Usually $19.65, ends 27/08) –✚ The Good Life (PLAYISM) –(Usually $51.00, ends 28/08) –✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) –(Usually $15.99, ends 22/08) –✚ The Red Lantern (Kepler Interactive) –(Usually $32.95, ends 07/09) –✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) –(Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) –✚ Tiny Little Farm (GAME NACIONAL) –(Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) –✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) –(Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) –✚ Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) –(Usually $6.75, ends 12/08) –✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) –(Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) –✚ Touhou Luna Nights (PLAYISM) –(Usually $25.95, ends 28/08) –✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $22.49, ends 22/08) –✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) –(Usually $7.49, ends 28/08) –✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) –(Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) –✚ WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) –(Usually $11.99, ends 15/08) –✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Wild Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) –(Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) –✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) –(Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) –(Usually $24.95, ends 22/08) –✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX) –(Usually $10.50, ends 18/08) –✚ Working Zombies (JUPITER) –(Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) –✚ Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) –(Usually $73.99, ends 22/08) –✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) –(Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) –✚ ZOMBIE GOLD RUSH (amazing) –(Usually $6.50, ends 31/08) –✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) –(Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) –✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) –(Usually $4.50, ends 28/08) –