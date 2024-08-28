Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland launches on September 10th

Advertisement

Nostalgia is in overdrive this week! We’ve got Croc, Tetris, Patrick from SpongeBob, and we even have Worms.

And now, in just a couple of weeks, Rugrats is back too. Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will launch on September 10th, 2024, bringing back Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil—all playable in a 2D adventure with a twist. Not only can you play the game in a style that matches the cartoon, but you can also turn back the clock and make it look like a NES game.

A physical release, is coming at a later date as well.