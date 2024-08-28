Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland launches on September 10th
Nostalgia is in overdrive this week! We’ve got Croc, Tetris, Patrick from SpongeBob, and we even have Worms.
And now, in just a couple of weeks, Rugrats is back too. Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will launch on September 10th, 2024, bringing back Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil—all playable in a 2D adventure with a twist. Not only can you play the game in a style that matches the cartoon, but you can also turn back the clock and make it look like a NES game.
A physical release, is coming at a later date as well.
Strap into a make-believe world inspired by backyard jungles, sandbox deserts, spooky attics, and more. Hold on to your diapies and play as the four courageous Rugrats through a series of vibrant puzzle solving levels reminiscent of the classic NES era with modern design for today’s gamers. Discover familiar faces like Spike the dog, mighty Reptar the dinosaur, and Cynthia the doll as the Rugrats toddle their way through each level.
Navigate the crew through six stages filled with challenges and obstacles. Switch between Tommy, Chuckie, and the twins Phil and Lil, each with distinct abilities and playstyles. Discover collectibles, solve puzzles, dodge pesky enemies, and engage in high-speed chases. Topple bosses in iconic locations from the cartoon, like the Ice Cream Factory, Haunted House, Jungle, and more.