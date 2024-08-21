Ten days to go until Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney

Advertisement

Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney kicks off next weekend, and tickets are long gone, but there’s still a bit of time before the doors open. If you haven’t already, you should reserve your entry time as windows are filling up quickly. The first entry window for both days is fully allocated, and the second window on Sunday is also fully booked.

Nintendo has released more information about the day’s events, including that Charles Martinet will be making appearances on stage in a Q&A hosted by Celia Pacquola (Thank God You’re Here, Utopia). Charles will also be available for photos at 10:15 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:45 pm on both days. Celia previously was in an advert for the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary.

Graphic: Nintendo

Details on how the My Nintendo Store at Nintendo Live will operate have also been provided. You’ll need to collect an entry time ticket from the show floor (the exact location is yet to be announced). You’ll only get one opportunity to shop, and tickets will be distributed at 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm each day.

Once in the queue, you’ll receive a paper catalog with all the available items. Mark your selections and place your order. There’s a limit of one of the same product per person. Afterward, you can pick up your order. We still don’t know what will be available for purchase at the store, aside from the three exclusive Nintendo Live items shown above.

Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney is on Saturday, 31st August to Sunday, 1st September 2024 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.