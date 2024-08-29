Advertisement

It appears that Officeworks is now selling Nintendo Switch consoles and games, albeit only through their online store. There’s no sign of PlayStation or Xbox items, just Nintendo Switch consoles, accessories, and games. Officeworks, which already sold gaming-adjacent items like chairs and desks, seems to be expanding into Nintendo products.

The prices are reasonable, though nothing that you can’t find elsewhere. Interestingly, Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $58 (normally $89.95), while Pikmin 4 is more expensive. Oddly enough, the Nintendo Switch OLED is $10 less than the regular model.

The lineup consists exclusively of Nintendo or Nintendo-published items. It’s uncertain whether Officeworks will continue this trend, as Kmart (which is also owned by the same parent company as Officeworks) sells Nintendo systems only once a year around Black Friday and/or Christmas.

Although the items aren’t available for in-store purchase, you can click and collect games for the following day. Additionally, we’re unsure if they were available before, but there are also handheld PCs like the MSI Claw or Lenovo Legion, as well as gaming desktop PCs.

Well that’s someone else to add to bargain guides then…