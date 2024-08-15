Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W33) Dive In

Advertisement

Pretty fun little week this week, there’s a bunch of great stuff at all time lows – especially if you’re over thirty. You don’t have to be that old to play all these games from Nightdive Studios, it’s a great history lesson for anyone. The fabulous Cult of the Lamb is discounted as well just in time for its DLC and great free update.

Not into old stuff, don’t worry more great recent releases are on sale as well.

This week’s highlights

All time lows: Nearly everything from Nightdive Studios is at an all time low, including all the Turok games, the Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, and Shadow Man Remastered. Cult of the Lamb is a massive 50% off as well.

Other highlights: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (30% off), The Wild at Heart (60% off), Unpacking (50% off), Void Bastards (70% off), Slay the Spire (66% off) and Demon Turf (50% off). Both Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus as a bundle are also just $16.99.