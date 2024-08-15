Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W33) Dive In
Pretty fun little week this week, there’s a bunch of great stuff at all time lows – especially if you’re over thirty. You don’t have to be that old to play all these games from Nightdive Studios, it’s a great history lesson for anyone. The fabulous Cult of the Lamb is discounted as well just in time for its DLC and great free update.
Not into old stuff, don’t worry more great recent releases are on sale as well.
This week’s highlights
All time lows: Nearly everything from Nightdive Studios is at an all time low, including all the Turok games, the Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, and Shadow Man Remastered. Cult of the Lamb is a massive 50% off as well.
Other highlights: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (30% off), The Wild at Heart (60% off), Unpacking (50% off), Void Bastards (70% off), Slay the Spire (66% off) and Demon Turf (50% off). Both Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus as a bundle are also just $16.99.
✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ 4×4 Dirt Track (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 90% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ 9 in 1 Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ ABC Kids Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $37.95, ends 08/09) – 96% off
✚ ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $2.14 (Usually $7.95, ends 02/09) – 73% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Ancient Empires (EpiXR Games) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Akka Arrh (Atari) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.48 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/08) – 88% off
✚ Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 07/09) – 40% off
✚ Angels of Death (Vaka Gamez) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/09) – 40% off
✚ Anime Girls: Sun of a Beach (Halva Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/09) – 75% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ April’s Diary (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (Game Mill) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 60% off
✚ Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Vertical Reach) – $18.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Become The Wild (Kistler Studios) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/08) – 88% off
✚ Bike Jump (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/09) – 75% off
✚ Black Widow: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Blackguards 2 (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Bounty Battle (Merge Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Breakout: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Bubble Bunny (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Atari) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Buildings Have Feelings Too! (Merge Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ CORPSE FACTORY (RIVER CROW) – $11.59 (Usually $28.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Capes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $48.75 (Usually $65.00, ends 13/09) – 25% off
✚ Car Driver Ultimate (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Car Parking Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomHits) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Carry Onward (Nejcraft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
✚ Carto (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 75% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $3.89 (Usually $19.49, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Cat Quest II (Kepler Interactive) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 75% off
✚ Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.85 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/08) – 87% off
✚ Centipede: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Checkers Quest Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $24.99, ends 08/09) – 94% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Chess Ace (MythicOwl) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ City Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ City Stunt Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ City Traffic Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/09) – 25% off
✚ Construction Site Driver (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/08) – 85% off
✚ Cozy Hamlets (Loneminded) – $5.04 (Usually $7.20, ends 09/09) – 30% off
✚ Crazy Adventure Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $35.95, ends 08/09) – 96% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $9.45 (Usually $31.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ DEATHRUN TV (Merge Games) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Damascus Gear Operation Osaka (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/09) – 50% off
✚ Demon Turf: Neon Splash (Playtonic Friends) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/09) – 30% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 25% off
✚ Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/09) – 60% off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 28/08) – 86% off
✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
✚ Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/08) – 87% off
✚ F-117A Stealth Fighter (Atari) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 25% off
✚ FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $1.78 (Usually $14.90, ends 31/08) – 88% off
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/09) – 70% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/09) – 83% off
✚ Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/09) – 90% off
✚ Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Forager (Humble Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 65% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Froggie – A Retro Platformer (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 40% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/09) – 90% off
✚ GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Thunderful Games) – $1.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/09) – 95% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Georifters (SOFT SOURCE) – $9.20 (Usually $46.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/08) – 35% off
✚ Go Rally (Inputwish) – $13.16 (Usually $32.90, ends 09/09) – 60% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Growbot (ASHGAMES) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $6.97 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
✚ Halloween Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Haunted House (Atari) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 35% off
✚ Hayfever (Merge Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Head over Heels (Atari) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Hide & Dance! (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ HyperParasite (Troglobytes Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/08) – 90% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/09) – 70% off
✚ Inertia: Redux (Loneminded) – $1.53 (Usually $5.70, ends 02/09) – 73% off
✚ Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $10.69 (Usually $34.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/09) – 75% off
✚ Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.62 (Usually $23.10, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Jump The Car (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $6.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/09) – 69% off
✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
✚ Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/09) – 87% off
✚ Knowledge Trainer: Trivia (the binary family) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ Lamplight City (ASHGAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2020 (PLAION) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2021 (PLAION) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2022 (PLAION) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Sing ABBA (PLAION) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Sing Queen (PLAION) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Life Sim Bundle (Nacon) – $67.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Like No Other (Actoon Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Little Bug (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/09) – 92% off
✚ Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $42.00, ends 14/09) – 93% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ MAGLAM LORD (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $5.11 (Usually $16.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $3.29 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (PLAION) – $3.30 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 89% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Million Shells (FlyteCatEmotion) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 29/08) – 90% off
✚ Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/09) – 75% off
✚ Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 90% off
✚ Missile Command: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Mom Hid My Game! (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Mom Hid My Game! 2 (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Monster Truck Arena (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Moon Lander (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Moonscars (Humble Games) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/08) – 93% off
✚ Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 90% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Ate My Pudding! (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ My Fantastic Ranch (Nacon) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
✚ Need for Drive – Car Racing (Testagamercreations) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) – 89% off
✚ Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (ASHGAMES) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ New York City Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Nexomon (PQube) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Game Mill) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/08) – 72% off
✚ OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $8.39 (Usually $83.95, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/08) – 65% off
✚ Othercide (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ PO’ed: Definitive Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $25.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 15% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Paradise Island Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Parking Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
✚ Party Games (Sabec) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 70% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Perfect Truck Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.69 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 94% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Ping Pong Arcade (Merge Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ Pocoyo Party (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Ponpu (Merge Games) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 11/09) – 65% off
✚ Potion Permit (PQube) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ PowerSlave Exhumed (Nightdive Studios) – $11.94 (Usually $26.55, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me – (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Push-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Puzzle Game Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 95% off
✚ Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Queeny Army (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Race Track Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Raft Life (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $29.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/08) – 34% off
✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Ravenous Devils (Troglobytes Games) – $3.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/08) – 53% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PLAION) – $4.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 25/08) – 90% off
✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PLAION) – $2.69 (Usually $17.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Retro Highway (Gearhead Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/08) – 25% off
✚ Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $32.79 (Usually $46.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Roguebook (Nacon) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (Atari) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Root Film (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Sally Face (Portable Moose) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ Save Farty (the binary family) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 72% off
✚ Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Sit-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Skull Island: Rise of Kong (Game Mill) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/09) – 75% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/08) – 66% off
✚ Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/09) – 73% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Sonority (ASHGAMES) – $18.85 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Spirits of Xanadu (Nightdive Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/09) – 90% off
✚ Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 90% off
✚ Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 90% off
✚ Street Power Football (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Strife: Veteran Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/09) – 73% off
✚ Super Bullet Break (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Super Car Driver (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/09) – 71% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Supraland (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/09) – 89% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $7.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Swords & Bones (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/09) – 75% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Atari) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon) – $9.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Tangrams Deluxe (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Tennis World Tour (Nacon) – $7.69 (Usually $76.95, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon) – $9.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 85% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.49, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/08) – 65% off
✚ The Lightbringer (Merge Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
✚ The Longing (ASHGAMES) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 65% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 75% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Timelie (Merge Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Infogrames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Tower Defense Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 08/09) – 91% off
✚ Trancelation (MythicOwl) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 80% off
✚ Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
✚ Turok (Nightdive Studios) – $6.60 (Usually $26.40, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Nightdive Studios) – $9.24 (Usually $26.40, ends 18/08) – 65% off
✚ Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios) – $35.60 (Usually $89.00, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $16.99 (Usually $84.95, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ UnderDungeon (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/09) – 86% off
✚ Unforeseen Incidents (ASHGAMES) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $5.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Verlet Swing (SOFT SOURCE) – $12.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 47% off
✚ Void Bastards (Humble Games) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Wandersong (Humble Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 75% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 65% off
✚ Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $14.90, ends 28/08) – 90% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Words Puzzles 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 93% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
✚ Yars: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.65 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 78% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Yuso (Vertical Reach) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off