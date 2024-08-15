134
Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W33) Dive In

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 15, 2024
Pretty fun little week this week, there’s a bunch of great stuff at all time lows – especially if you’re over thirty. You don’t have to be that old to play all these games from Nightdive Studios, it’s a great history lesson for anyone. The fabulous Cult of the Lamb is discounted as well just in time for its DLC and great free update.

Not into old stuff, don’t worry more great recent releases are on sale as well.

This week’s highlights

All time lows: Nearly everything from Nightdive Studios is at an all time low, including all the Turok games, the Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, and Shadow Man Remastered. Cult of the Lamb is a massive 50% off as well.

Other highlights: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (30% off), The Wild at Heart (60% off), Unpacking (50% off), Void Bastards (70% off), Slay the Spire (66% off) and Demon Turf (50% off). Both Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus as a bundle are also just $16.99.

1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 60% off
4×4 Dirt Track (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 90% off
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
9 in 1 Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
ABC Kids Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $37.95, ends 08/09) – 96% off
ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $2.14 (Usually $7.95, ends 02/09) – 73% off
AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Aery – Ancient Empires (EpiXR Games) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
Aggelos (PQube) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Akka Arrh (Atari) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.48 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/08) – 88% off
Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 07/09) – 40% off
Angels of Death (Vaka Gamez) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/09) – 40% off
Anime Girls: Sun of a Beach (Halva Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/09) – 75% off
Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
April’s Diary (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Asdivine Dios (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Ash of Gods: Redemption (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (Game Mill) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 60% off
Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Vertical Reach) – $18.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 28/08) – 60% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Become The Wild (Kistler Studios) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/08) – 88% off
Bike Jump (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/09) – 75% off
Black Widow: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Blackguards 2 (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Bounty Battle (Merge Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Box that ball (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Breakout: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Bubble Bunny (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Atari) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Buildings Have Feelings Too! (Merge Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 28/08) – 50% off
COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
CORPSE FACTORY (RIVER CROW) – $11.59 (Usually $28.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Capes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $48.75 (Usually $65.00, ends 13/09) – 25% off
Car Driver Ultimate (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Car Parking Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomHits) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Carry Onward (Nejcraft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
Carto (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 75% off
Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $3.89 (Usually $19.49, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Cat Quest II (Kepler Interactive) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 75% off
Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.85 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/08) – 87% off
Centipede: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 20% off
Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Checkers Quest Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $24.99, ends 08/09) – 94% off
Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Chess Ace (MythicOwl) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 60% off
Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/09) – 50% off
City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
City Driving Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
City Stunt Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
City Traffic Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/09) – 25% off
Construction Site Driver (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/08) – 85% off
Cozy Hamlets (Loneminded) – $5.04 (Usually $7.20, ends 09/09) – 30% off
Crazy Adventure Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $35.95, ends 08/09) – 96% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $9.45 (Usually $31.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
DEATHRUN TV (Merge Games) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Damascus Gear Operation Osaka (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
Decarnation (Shiro Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 35% off
Demon Turf (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/09) – 50% off
Demon Turf: Neon Splash (Playtonic Friends) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/09) – 30% off
Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 25% off
Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
Driving World: Aspen (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/09) – 60% off
Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 28/08) – 86% off
Emergency Driver Simulator (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Evergate (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/08) – 75% off
Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 40% off
Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/08) – 87% off
F-117A Stealth Fighter (Atari) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 60% off
FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 25% off
FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $1.78 (Usually $14.90, ends 31/08) – 88% off
Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 40% off
Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/09) – 70% off
Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/09) – 83% off
Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/09) – 90% off
Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 60% off
FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Forager (Humble Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 65% off
Freecell Solitaire (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
Froggie – A Retro Platformer (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 40% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/09) – 90% off
GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Thunderful Games) – $1.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/09) – 95% off
GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 01/09) – 40% off
Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Georifters (SOFT SOURCE) – $9.20 (Usually $46.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off
Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/08) – 35% off
Go Rally (Inputwish) – $13.16 (Usually $32.90, ends 09/09) – 60% off
Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
Growbot (ASHGAMES) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $6.97 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
Halloween Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Haunted House (Atari) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 35% off
Hayfever (Merge Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Head over Heels (Atari) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 60% off
Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
Hide & Dance! (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
History 2048 (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
HyperParasite (Troglobytes Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/08) – 90% off
I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/09) – 80% off
Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/09) – 70% off
Inertia: Redux (Loneminded) – $1.53 (Usually $5.70, ends 02/09) – 73% off
Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $10.69 (Usually $34.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Jet Ski Rush (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/09) – 75% off
Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.62 (Usually $23.10, ends 29/08) – 80% off
Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Jump The Car (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/09) – 50% off
Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $6.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/09) – 69% off
Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/08) – 80% off
Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/09) – 87% off
Knowledge Trainer: Trivia (the binary family) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/09) – 80% off
Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/08) – 40% off
Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/08) – 40% off
Lamplight City (ASHGAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
Let’s Sing 2020 (PLAION) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Let’s Sing 2021 (PLAION) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Let’s Sing 2022 (PLAION) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Let’s Sing ABBA (PLAION) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Let’s Sing Queen (PLAION) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Life Sim Bundle (Nacon) – $67.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Like No Other (Actoon Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Little Bug (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/09) – 92% off
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $42.00, ends 14/09) – 93% off
LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
MAGLAM LORD (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $5.11 (Usually $16.50, ends 04/09) – 69% off
Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $3.29 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (PLAION) – $3.30 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 89% off
Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 18/08) – 75% off
Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Million Shells (FlyteCatEmotion) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 29/08) – 90% off
Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/09) – 75% off
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 90% off
Missile Command: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Mom Hid My Game! (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Mom Hid My Game! 2 (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Monster Truck Arena (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Moon Lander (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Moonscars (Humble Games) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/08) – 93% off
Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 90% off
My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
My Brother Ate My Pudding! (hap Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
My Fantastic Ranch (Nacon) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 80% off
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
Need for Drive – Car Racing (Testagamercreations) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) – 89% off
Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (ASHGAMES) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
New York City Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Nexomon (PQube) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Game Mill) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/09) – 90% off
Northgard (Shiro Games) – $14.70 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/08) – 72% off
OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $8.39 (Usually $83.95, ends 31/08) – 90% off
One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/08) – 65% off
Othercide (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
PO’ed: Definitive Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $25.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 15% off
POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Paradise Island Driver (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Parking Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
Party Games (Sabec) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 70% off
Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Perfect Truck Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.69 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 94% off
Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Ping Pong Arcade (Merge Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
Pocoyo Party (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
Ponpu (Merge Games) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 11/09) – 65% off
Potion Permit (PQube) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/08) – 40% off
PowerSlave Exhumed (Nightdive Studios) – $11.94 (Usually $26.55, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me – (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Push-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
Puzzle Game Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 95% off
Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Queeny Army (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 70% off
RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Race Track Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Raft Life (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $29.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/08) – 34% off
Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Ravenous Devils (Troglobytes Games) – $3.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/08) – 53% off
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (PLAION) – $4.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 25/08) – 90% off
Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PLAION) – $2.69 (Usually $17.95, ends 25/08) – 85% off
Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
Retro Highway (Gearhead Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/08) – 25% off
Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $32.79 (Usually $46.95, ends 28/08) – 30% off
Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Roguebook (Nacon) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (Atari) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Root Film (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Sally Face (Portable Moose) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/08) – 40% off
Save Farty (the binary family) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 72% off
Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Shopping Mall Parking Lot (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Sit-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Skull Island: Rise of Kong (Game Mill) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/09) – 75% off
Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Slay the Spire (Humble Games) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/08) – 66% off
Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/09) – 80% off
Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/09) – 73% off
Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Sonority (ASHGAMES) – $18.85 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/08) – 35% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
Spirits of Xanadu (Nightdive Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/08) – 60% off
Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/09) – 90% off
Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 90% off
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/08) – 30% off
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/09) – 90% off
Street Power Football (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Strife: Veteran Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/09) – 73% off
Super Bullet Break (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Super Car Driver (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/09) – 75% off
Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/09) – 50% off
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/09) – 71% off
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/09) – 80% off
Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/09) – 50% off
Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Supraland (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/09) – 89% off
Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $7.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
Swords & Bones (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/09) – 75% off
Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Atari) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon) – $9.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Tangrams Deluxe (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 90% off
Tennis World Tour (Nacon) – $7.69 (Usually $76.95, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon) – $9.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 85% off
The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.49, ends 10/09) – 85% off
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/08) – 65% off
The Lightbringer (Merge Games) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/09) – 90% off
The Longing (ASHGAMES) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 65% off
The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/09) – 50% off
The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/09) – 80% off
The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 60% off
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 75% off
Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Timelie (Merge Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/08) – 80% off
Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Infogrames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
Tower Defense Bundle (Prison Games) – $1.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 08/09) – 91% off
Trancelation (MythicOwl) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 80% off
Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/09) – 60% off
Turok (Nightdive Studios) – $6.60 (Usually $26.40, ends 18/08) – 75% off
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Nightdive Studios) – $9.24 (Usually $26.40, ends 18/08) – 65% off
Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios) – $35.60 (Usually $89.00, ends 18/08) – 60% off
Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $16.99 (Usually $84.95, ends 19/08) – 80% off
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/09) – 85% off
UnderDungeon (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/09) – 86% off
Unforeseen Incidents (ASHGAMES) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
Unpacking (Humble Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 29/08) – 50% off
V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Vaporum (Merge Games) – $5.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 10/09) – 85% off
Verlet Swing (SOFT SOURCE) – $12.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 47% off
Void Bastards (Humble Games) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/08) – 70% off
WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Wandersong (Humble Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 75% off
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/08) – 65% off
Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $14.90, ends 28/08) – 90% off
Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
Words Puzzles 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 93% off
YOGA MASTER (My World) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
Yars: Recharged (Atari) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.65 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 78% off
Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Yuso (Vertical Reach) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

