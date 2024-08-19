Four Mega Game Trials added in Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival
Advertisement
Earlier this month Nintendo kicked off its Mega Multiplayer Festival, and now we’re up to part three – the Game Trials. From now until August 25th, the following multiplayer focused Switch games will be entirely free to play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. They’re also discounted as well – which is nice.
✚ Tetris Effect: Connected – $30.00 (Usually $60.00)
✚ PowerWash Simulator – $21.66 (Usually $30.95, all time low)
✚ Enter the Gungeon – $5.25 (Usually $17.50)
✚ Cassette Beasts – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, all time low)
The game trials all last until August 25th, the games are on sale for longer until September 8th. After this the final part of the multiplayer festival begins, the Mega Multiplayer Sale.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
67%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments