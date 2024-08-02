Nintendo hosting Mega Multiplayer Festival with Mega offers for the month of August
Nintendo is hosting a month-long event, the Mega Multiplayer Festival, featuring a new multiplayer-themed event each week throughout August. It’s already underway, with a bonus offer if you renew your Nintendo Switch Online membership. It must be that time of the year!
Additionally, there’s a Mega Gold Points promotion offering extra gold points on eShop purchases (even more if you have Nintendo Switch Online), a Mega Game Trial period with four full games available to play during the week, and our favourite, a Mega Multiplayer Sale that runs into September.
Here’s the complete rundown of events over the next month;
- Mega 12 + 2 Promotion
- You can earn an additional 2 months at no extra cost when you buy any 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership! Offer ends September 8th.
- Mega Gold Points Promotion – from August 5th
- Bonus Gold Points available on selected Nintendo eShop purchases – 20% for all Nintendo Switch Online members, 10% for non-members!
- Mega Game Trials – from August 19th
- Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to play the full versions of four multiplayer titles for free. Line up to be confirmed.
- Mega Multiplayer Sale – from August 26th
- Discounts on hundreds of multiplayer games including co-operative, party and online titles.
Also as a bonus, if you play any Nintendo Switch game with online play, you’ll get 30 Platinum Points every week until September 8th.
Note: Nintendo Australia has yet to confirm all of the above for us here in Australia, however the eShop has updated with the first promotion. We’ll let you know if they differ.