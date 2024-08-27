Everything in the Indie World Presentation – August 2024

Advertisement

Earlier Nintendo had a double Nintendo Direct presentation back to back. A Indie World presentation and a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase over 40 minutes. The Indie World presentation went first and was just over 20 minutes long and we got a look at a bunch of new games due soon, some a little further away, DLC for games and even some shadow drops.

Here’s everything that was in the Indie World presentation for August 2024 in the order in which they appeared in the presentation. For the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, we’ll have a wrap up of that soon.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, here’s the presentation first.

Balatro – Friends of Jimbo

Today

Neva

October 15, 2024

Moth Kubit

Autumn 2025

Advertisement

Coffee Talk Tokyo

2025

Sea of Stars – Throes of the Watchmaker

Autumn 2025

Advertisement

PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack

Spring 2024

Morsels

February 2025

Date Everything!

October 24, 2024

Peglin

Today

Wobbly Life

December 2024

Pico Park 2

Today

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

2025

Europa

October 11, 2024

Cuisineer

January 28, 2025

On Your Tail

November 21, 2024

Metal Slug Tactics

Spring 2024

The Plucky Squire

September 17, 2024

Pizza Tower

Today