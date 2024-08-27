Everything in the Indie World Presentation – August 2024
Earlier Nintendo had a double Nintendo Direct presentation back to back. A Indie World presentation and a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase over 40 minutes. The Indie World presentation went first and was just over 20 minutes long and we got a look at a bunch of new games due soon, some a little further away, DLC for games and even some shadow drops.
Here’s everything that was in the Indie World presentation for August 2024 in the order in which they appeared in the presentation. For the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, we’ll have a wrap up of that soon.
If you don’t want to be spoiled, here’s the presentation first.
Balatro – Friends of Jimbo
Today
Neva
October 15, 2024
Moth Kubit
Autumn 2025
Coffee Talk Tokyo
2025
Sea of Stars – Throes of the Watchmaker
Autumn 2025
PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack
Spring 2024
Morsels
February 2025
Date Everything!
October 24, 2024
Peglin
Today
Wobbly Life
December 2024
Pico Park 2
Today
Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
2025
Europa
October 11, 2024
Cuisineer
January 28, 2025
On Your Tail
November 21, 2024
Metal Slug Tactics
Spring 2024
The Plucky Squire
September 17, 2024
Pizza Tower
Today