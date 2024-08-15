3
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W33) Tiny Cozy

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 16, 2024
Advertisement

The August onslaught continues, and while there isn’t a massive heavy hitter this week, the steady stream of snack-sized game morsels remains unabated. Also this week we had to filter out not only just a tonne of rubbish bundles but games with completely AI artwork or asset flips – or both. Anyway, onto the good stuff.

This week’s highlights: In alphabetical order this week, and despite this the first three games are classic looking but also new. Arco is getting great reviews and seems like a lot of fun, Ataraxie is even presented in 4:3. There’s the very Zelda inspired Castaway, which we’ll have a review of shortly. There’s a new action RPG with Elrentaros Wanderings, why do they always sound like an 80s pop album. Magical Delicacy also looks delightful.

The small game trend continues with a Minami Lane, a cozy management game taking place on one street, a lane even. Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse arrives this week too, and hey we actually have a review of it as well. Last but not least is another Apple Arcade escapee with the very colourful Squiggle Drop making its way to the eShop.

CurrentlyUsually
Aery – Ancient Empires$11.89$16.99
Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator$6.39$7.99
Arcade Archives KNUCKLE HEADS$10.50
Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator$6.39$7.99
Arco$26.99$29.99
Ataraxie$6.75$7.50
Banana Tap$1.50
Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians$18.99
Bizarre$1.59
Castaway$11.79
Cat’s Request$15.00
Cooking$2.99$18.00
Cup Killer – Sandbox Game$1.99$10.99
Cybermania Parkour Uprising$4.48$19.50
D.C.K.: Dock Chess King$7.99
Dadish Collection$20.85
DREDGE: Complete Edition$58.99
Elemental Cube$9.00
Elrentaros Wanderings$48.00$60.00
Exit Station 7$4.50
Guayota$20.25$22.50
Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery$16.50
I’m Your Pet – 束縛彼女とペットな僕 –$26.90
Just Crow Things$29.99
Lunar Nightmare$6.00
Magical Delicacy$37.50
Minami Lane$7.50
Model Style: Dress Up!$6.00
Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death$7.99
Mute Crimson DX$22.20
Overboss$20.25$22.50
Parking Jam$3.00$7.50
Parking Masters$19.50
Parking Masters Deluxe Edition$25.49
Phantom Spark$30.00
Rewind or Die$18.00
Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse$26.55$29.50
Space Raft$13.50
Squiggle Drop$6.00$7.50
The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga$12.99
The Sirena Expedition$7.03$8.79
Thief Puzzle$3.00$7.50
Tiles Match$5.90
Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast$6.00$7.50
Turn to Mine$12.00$15.00

All prices current as of 15/8.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment