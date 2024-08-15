Nintendo Download Updates (W33) Tiny Cozy
The August onslaught continues, and while there isn’t a massive heavy hitter this week, the steady stream of snack-sized game morsels remains unabated. Also this week we had to filter out not only just a tonne of rubbish bundles but games with completely AI artwork or asset flips – or both. Anyway, onto the good stuff.
This week’s highlights: In alphabetical order this week, and despite this the first three games are classic looking but also new. Arco is getting great reviews and seems like a lot of fun, Ataraxie is even presented in 4:3. There’s the very Zelda inspired Castaway, which we’ll have a review of shortly. There’s a new action RPG with Elrentaros Wanderings, why do they always sound like an 80s pop album. Magical Delicacy also looks delightful.
The small game trend continues with a Minami Lane, a cozy management game taking place on one street, a lane even. Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse arrives this week too, and hey we actually have a review of it as well. Last but not least is another Apple Arcade escapee with the very colourful Squiggle Drop making its way to the eShop.
All prices current as of 15/8.