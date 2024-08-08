Nintendo Download Updates (W32) Succulent
As if you didn’t already have enough to play last week, how about this week? So many quality games are releasing all in a row, and there’s only so much time to play them all.
Before we dive into the highlights, a quick word on why we don’t have reviews for all of these games. The truth is, there are just too many of them for a team our size, and then there’s also the issue of code availability. We try to review as much as we can, hope to get a code, and if it doesn’t show up, we’ve put aside time to review one thing and could have taken on something else; the result? No reviews for anything.
So when we highlight these games each week, it’s not always based on our own experiences. Instead, we’ve heard good things, they’re made by prominent developers, or they look fun.
This week’s highlights: Thunderful is back with the very pirate themed and long awaited SteamWorld Heist II, also on the pirate theme is Cat Quest III – funny how two similar themed games can drop in the same week. Bit of an old Dantes Peak going on.
We’ve also seen some people very excited for Fate/stay night REMASTERED, same again for Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid. There’s also locally developed Omochapon from local sole developer Shawn Miller – check out his game as well!
All pricing was correct as of 7/8/24.