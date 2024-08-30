New Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Reveals Still World, Swordfighter form

Advertisement

Nintendo has released another massive trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This five-minute trailer showcases the game’s Still World, located in the rifts seen all over Hyrule. It also introduces a new form, the Swordfighter, which allows Zelda to wield a sword for a limited time. Oh, and Dampé is back too.

Littered around Hyrule are rifts that Zelda can enter with the help of Tri to find the Still World. In the Still World, you’ll encounter fragmented elements of Hyrule, along with other people who have become trapped there. It’s said that if they stay too long, they might be lost forever. Dungeons and boss fights are also located in the Still World.

At some point during the game, Zelda comes across a mysterious sword and unlocks the Swordfighter form. This allows her to wield a sword, take on enemies, and even team up with echoes in battle. However, this ability only works for a limited time, as a magic gauge depletes as you use it. More energy can be found in the Still World, and it appears this ability can be upgraded.

We also got a look at Dampé, who returns as an inventor of automatons. These gadgets are limited-use tools that can fight or assist Zelda in her travels.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to be released on September 26th, 2024. Check out our bargain guide for the game here.