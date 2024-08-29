Nintendo selling the creepy Emio paper bag as a tote bag in Japan

Advertisement

Ever since the initial tease of what eventually became Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, we’ve been intrigued by the paper bag with the creepy face on it. Now, you can actually buy it—at least in Japan, where a tote bag featuring the design is available at Nintendo’s stores.

The new range of Emio merchandise, includes the iconic bag design on a tote bag, a keychain, and a shirt. Unfortunately, the smiley face design on the shirt is not oriented the same way as on the paper bag, so you can’t wear it on your head.

We’ve seen Nintendo Tokyo items make their way to the Australian My Nintendo Store in the past, although it’s usually items from the bigger franchises.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is out today! Check out our review of the game here, and find it for a great price in our bargain guide. You can also learn about the development of the game in a new interview with Producer Yoshio Sakamoto and Assistant Producer Kaori Miyachi from Nintendo.