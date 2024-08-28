Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is back, remaster announced
No, kids, not the footwear. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is returning with a modern HD remaster, thanks to Argonaut Games. If you were thinking, “Isn’t Argonaut defunct, like, twenty years ago?”—you would have been right, until now. The studio has been revived to bring this PlayStation and Saturn platformer to a new audience.
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is coming to all “current consoles” and PC, though it doesn’t have a release date yet. This will mark the first time the series has come to Nintendo home consoles, there were two Croc Game Boy Color games released.
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Argonaut’s 1997 multi-million-selling hit, features Croc, a lovable crocodile who embarks on a quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the evil Baron Dante. The game’s charm and creativity made it an instant classic, and the remaster promises to bring the beloved game to a new generation of gamers with enhanced high-definition graphics, updated modern control mechanics, and a nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience that will be sure to ignite the imagination of players and remind them why they fell in love with video games in the first place.
Additionally, retro-gaming fans will be excited to learn that the remaster includes the Crocipedia, an extensive and meticulously curated digital museum containing long-lost development assets such as game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team member interviews, and much more.