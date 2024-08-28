Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is back, remaster announced

Advertisement

No, kids, not the footwear. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is returning with a modern HD remaster, thanks to Argonaut Games. If you were thinking, “Isn’t Argonaut defunct, like, twenty years ago?”—you would have been right, until now. The studio has been revived to bring this PlayStation and Saturn platformer to a new audience.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is coming to all “current consoles” and PC, though it doesn’t have a release date yet. This will mark the first time the series has come to Nintendo home consoles, there were two Croc Game Boy Color games released.