1694
0

LEGO Mario Kart sets launch on January 1st, 2025

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 21, 2024
Advertisement

We haven’t heard anything about the LEGO Mario Kart sets since earlier this year, but they’ve now been revealed via Jay’s Brick Blog, and will soon be available to preorder.

There are six LEGO Mario Kart sets, all set to launch on January 1st, 2025. The sets include a Standard Kart that LEGO Mario can sit in, a Yoshi Bike, Donkey Kong with his DK Jumbo Kart, Baby Mario and Luigi in one set, Baby Peach with a Grand Prix set, and Toad’s Garage.

Local pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the sets will range from $14.99 USD to $79.99 USD, with the Baby Peach & Grand Prix set being the most expensive.

Super Mario: Mario Kart (72031) – Yoshi Bike


Super Mario: Mario Kart (72032) – Standard Kart


Super Mario: Mario Kart (72033) – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo


Super Mario: Mario Kart (72034) – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi


Super Mario: Mario Kart (72035) – Toad’s Garage


Super Mario: Mario Kart (72036) – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

When placed in their karts, LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach bring the karts to life with sights and sounds from the Mario Kart games. You can even scan item boxes to collect extra coins.

There’s also new LEGO Animal Crossing sets on the way for January 1st, 2025 as well including Able Sisters Clothing Shop, Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop and Stargazing with Celeste.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
38%
Great
8%
Fresh
8%
Hmm
31%
Disappointing!
15%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment