LEGO Mario Kart sets launch on January 1st, 2025

We haven’t heard anything about the LEGO Mario Kart sets since earlier this year, but they’ve now been revealed via Jay’s Brick Blog, and will soon be available to preorder.

There are six LEGO Mario Kart sets, all set to launch on January 1st, 2025. The sets include a Standard Kart that LEGO Mario can sit in, a Yoshi Bike, Donkey Kong with his DK Jumbo Kart, Baby Mario and Luigi in one set, Baby Peach with a Grand Prix set, and Toad’s Garage.

Local pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the sets will range from $14.99 USD to $79.99 USD, with the Baby Peach & Grand Prix set being the most expensive.

Super Mario: Mario Kart (72031) – Yoshi Bike



Super Mario: Mario Kart (72032) – Standard Kart



Super Mario: Mario Kart (72033) – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo



Super Mario: Mario Kart (72034) – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi



Super Mario: Mario Kart (72035) – Toad’s Garage



Super Mario: Mario Kart (72036) – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

When placed in their karts, LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach bring the karts to life with sights and sounds from the Mario Kart games. You can even scan item boxes to collect extra coins.

There’s also new LEGO Animal Crossing sets on the way for January 1st, 2025 as well including Able Sisters Clothing Shop, Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop and Stargazing with Celeste.