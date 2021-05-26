Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets its first patch in two years
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got a small patch this morning, its first since the beginning of 2019.
The small patch which will be require for you to play online fixes a number of issues with online.
Here’s the massive change log;
- Addressed an issue that caused tournament points to be reset.
- Addressed an issue that caused match history with friends to be reset.
