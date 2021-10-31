LEGO Luigi’s Mansion sets on the way
The LEGO Mario and Luigi sets are getting more and more exciting today – on the most spookiest of nights; we’re officially getting Luigi’s Mansion sets.
The three sets are to be released on January 1st next year. There are three new sets, and they’re all expansions for the already released Luigi starter set – you’ll need them as no Luigi is provided in these. One set adds the Poltergust 3000 and Professor E. Gadd. The others feature King Boo and other ghostly characters from the games.
Add some frightful fun to your #LEGOSuperMario experience with these new Luigi’s Mansion sets! All three ghostly sets arrive 1/1/22! pic.twitter.com/xKAQmedLDM— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 31, 2021
