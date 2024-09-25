0

LEGO Horizon Adventures coming to Switch on November 14th

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 25, 2024
Advertisement

During this morning’s PlayStation State of Play — now there’s something I don’t write every day — the release date for LEGO Horizon Adventures was announced.

The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation on November 14th, 2024.

LEGO Horizon Adventures features series protagonist Aloy, now in minifigure form, on a top-down adventure through the world of Horizon. A new trailer was also released.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
50%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
LEGO Horizon Adventures
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment