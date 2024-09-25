LEGO Horizon Adventures coming to Switch on November 14th
During this morning’s PlayStation State of Play — now there’s something I don’t write every day — the release date for LEGO Horizon Adventures was announced.
The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation on November 14th, 2024.
LEGO Horizon Adventures features series protagonist Aloy, now in minifigure form, on a top-down adventure through the world of Horizon. A new trailer was also released.
