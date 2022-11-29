848
Latest Super Mario Bros. movie trailer shows Peach, Donkey Kong and Mario Karts

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 30, 2022

The latest trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie was released this morning and we got a closer look at

The trailer was revealed during a Nintendo Direct, hosted cheerfully by Shigeru Miyamoto. It also included appearances from Chris Meledandri from Illumination, Anya Taylor-Joy who plays Princess Peach and Seth Rogan who plays Donkey Kong.

The trailer showed more off the mushroom Kingdom, including Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, Luigi and more. There’s also Mario Kart’s, Rainbow Road, Racoon Mario, Cranky Kong – and a lot more.

Miyamoto also added after the trailer that this is the first time Donkey Kong’s 3D model has been changed since he went into the third dimension. Whether or not this translates back into games we’ll have to wait and see.

The Super Mario Bros movie is out March 30, 2023 in Australia.

