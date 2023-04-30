The Super Mario Bros. Movie has crossed the $1billion mark
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been doing very well since it released last month, but the movie only saw a release last Friday in Japan, albeit with a slightly different script behind it. However with 4 weeks now under its belt the movie has crossed the $1billion USD mark at the box office, thanks to its additional $40million USD from over the weekend.
According to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie has earnt $490million USD inside the United States and another $532m USD from the rest of the world, with that second number expected to climb a little higher over the next few days.
In Australian dollars, that means the $1,022,473,825 USD that is the current total, is an impressive $1,545,701,288 AUD. So that is a lot of gold coins and places the movie at number 49 on the highest grossing movies of all time.
It is currently the 3rd most popular movie from Illuminations, the studio that animated the movie and is only $130m USD away from taking the number 1 spot.
