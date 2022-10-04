A Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct planned for later this week
Nintendo has announced that there’s a new Nintendo Direct later this week and it’s for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We also got a first look at the style of the movie with what looks to possibly be the poster for it.
Here’s a look at the poster;
Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022
The Nintendo Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for the movie.
Here’s when you’ll want to be up.
- Perth – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 4:05 am AWST
- Darwin – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 5:35 am ACST
- Brisbane – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:05 am AEST
- Adelaide – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:35 am ACDT
- Melbourne, Sydney – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:05 am AEDT
Nintendo says there’s no game information coming during this Direct.
