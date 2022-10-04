A Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct planned for later this week

Nintendo has announced that there’s a new Nintendo Direct later this week and it’s for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We also got a first look at the style of the movie with what looks to possibly be the poster for it.

Here’s a look at the poster;

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



The Nintendo Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for the movie.

Here’s when you’ll want to be up.

Perth – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 4:05 am AWST

Darwin – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 5:35 am ACST

Brisbane – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:05 am AEST

Adelaide – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:35 am ACDT

Melbourne, Sydney – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:05 am AEDT

Nintendo says there’s no game information coming during this Direct.