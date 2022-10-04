1358
A Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct planned for later this week

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 4, 2022

Nintendo has announced that there’s a new Nintendo Direct later this week and it’s for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We also got a first look at the style of the movie with what looks to possibly be the poster for it.

Here’s a look at the poster;

The Nintendo Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for the movie.

Here’s when you’ll want to be up.

  • Perth – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 4:05 am AWST
  • Darwin – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 5:35 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:05 am AEST
  • Adelaide – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 6:35 am ACDT
  • Melbourne, Sydney – Friday, 7 Oct 2022 at 7:05 am AEDT

Nintendo says there’s no game information coming during this Direct.

