Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai launches in September
It’s only Dragon Quest news this weekend, with Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai getting a release date.
The game, which is based on the anime and manga of the same name is an action RPG. It plays through the events of the anime as the ritual character Dai.
The game will be released, worldwide on September 28th and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch (and pretty much everything else).
The legendary Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai manga and anime arrives as an exhilarating action RPG!
Relive the events of the anime in Infinity Strash as you take charge of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army!
Bond Memories: These items recreate iconic scenes from the original manga. Earn and equip them to augment your abilities according to your playstyle.
Temple of Recollection: Play through over 100 room combinations in the endless dungeon, where monsters and traps change each time you enter. Hack and slash through hordes of enemies to reach the final floor.
It has been many years now since The Hero restored peace to the land… In a world tormented by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlar, the Dark Lord.Advertisement
On an isolated island in the southern seas, a boy named Dai lives among monsters, yearning to become a hero himself someday. Everything changes when the Dark Lord is revived.
With a new crisis facing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, encounters new friends, and slowly learns about his own inescapable fate… This is the beginning of Dai’s adventure, and his quest to become a true hero!