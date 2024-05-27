Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake platforms confirmed, including Switch
It’s been a while since we heard anything about the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III – but today, Dragon Quest day we least know what platform it’s coming to.
Previously just announced as coming to consoles, a new teaser video on social media has revealed that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam.
The Dragon Quest III remake was announced back in 2021, and we’ve heard nothing from Square Enix about it since. Looks like we might be hearing more about it soon – hopefully at least.
