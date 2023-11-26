Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
In what might be our last bargain guide of the year, at least for games out in 2023, we’ve got Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Now being a Square Enix game, not being published by Nintendo we’ve got that delightful $84.95 RRP recommended retail price. Let’s see we can’t get it down.
Also, this is likely one of those games that gets one small print run and then disappears forever, so if you’re a fan, and it’s cheap enough for you – get it while you can.
Amazon.com.au
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link
DX Collectables
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link
EB Games
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $84.95– Link
eShop
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $84.95 – Link
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Digital Deluxe Edition – $121.95 – Link
- Free demo available now
The Gamesmen
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $78 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link
Yup, that’s all.
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. If you know of a site/retailer that should be added – let us know.
