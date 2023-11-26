Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Advertisement

In what might be our last bargain guide of the year, at least for games out in 2023, we’ve got Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Now being a Square Enix game, not being published by Nintendo we’ve got that delightful $84.95 RRP recommended retail price. Let’s see we can’t get it down.

Also, this is likely one of those games that gets one small print run and then disappears forever, so if you’re a fan, and it’s cheap enough for you – get it while you can.

Amazon.com.au

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link

DX Collectables

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link

EB Games

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $84.95– Link

eShop

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $84.95 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Digital Deluxe Edition – $121.95 – Link Free demo available now

– Link

The Gamesmen

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – $79 – Link

Yup, that’s all.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. If you know of a site/retailer that should be added – let us know.