Get ready to suck at Tetris 99 with the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land Grand Prix

Nintendo have announced that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the next game to get the Grand Prix treatment inside of Tetris 99 and that it is coming this weekend.

The event will start on April 22nd, and run through until April 26th, here are the times for each region.

AEST – Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, Brisbane – April 22nd 5pm to April 26th 4:59pm

ACST – Adelaide, Darwin – April 22nd 4:30pm to April 26th 4:29pm

AWST – Perth – April 22nd 3pm to April 26th 2:59pm

As usual, Nintendo has tweeted out a video of the them players will enjoy during the event and if you earn enough points, that you can then claim for all time.

The #Tetris99 29th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 4/22 at 12am PT – 4/25 at 11:59pm PT!



Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #Kirby and the Forgotten Land game! @Tetris_official pic.twitter.com/uzW6OOZahb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

Are you ready for more of these events, or do you just want to enjoy the themes, without spending a weekend earning points? Well Nintendo have a solution as they have announced that the themes from Kirby Fighters 2 and Super Kirby Clash, which were Grand Prix events sometime ago, are now available to redeem using the tickets you can earn from playing the game daily.

Themes for #Kirby Fighters 2 & Super Kirby Clash, released in previous #Tetris99 MAXIMUS CUP events, will now be available for 1 in-game Ticket each until 6/30 at 11:59pm PT.



Both themes will be redeemable for 30 in-game Tickets each after the event is over. @Tetris_official pic.twitter.com/sLIjLnSh74 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

At 30 tickets, they are more expensive than the basic themes, but do give you something to work towards.