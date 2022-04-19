Get ready to suck at Tetris 99 with the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land Grand Prix
Nintendo have announced that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the next game to get the Grand Prix treatment inside of Tetris 99 and that it is coming this weekend.
The event will start on April 22nd, and run through until April 26th, here are the times for each region.
- AEST – Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, Brisbane – April 22nd 5pm to April 26th 4:59pm
- ACST – Adelaide, Darwin – April 22nd 4:30pm to April 26th 4:29pm
- AWST – Perth – April 22nd 3pm to April 26th 2:59pm
As usual, Nintendo has tweeted out a video of the them players will enjoy during the event and if you earn enough points, that you can then claim for all time.
Are you ready for more of these events, or do you just want to enjoy the themes, without spending a weekend earning points? Well Nintendo have a solution as they have announced that the themes from Kirby Fighters 2 and Super Kirby Clash, which were Grand Prix events sometime ago, are now available to redeem using the tickets you can earn from playing the game daily.
At 30 tickets, they are more expensive than the basic themes, but do give you something to work towards.