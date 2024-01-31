First look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando

Advertisement

Since its original announcement back in 2015, we knew that Super Nintendo World would come to Osaka, Hollywood, and Orlando. The of those two are now open. Super Nintendo World will be a part of the new Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort – and now we’ve got a look into what it will look like.

While most of it looks like all the other Super Nintendo World locations, there’s a bit of a glow-up for it in many spots; it’ll also open with the Donkey Kong part one day. You won’t have to wait long; it’s opening up next year in 2025.