Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023

The second Super Nintendo World location at Universal Studios Hollywood now has an opening date.

It’s just a couple of months away, opening on February 17th, 2023. Like the Japanese land, it’ll have Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a Toadstool Cafe, a 1-Up Factory (merch store), and the Power-Up Bands that let you interact with items around the park.

Now just to get there and not have Qantas lose all your gear.