Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 14, 2022

The second Super Nintendo World location at Universal Studios Hollywood now has an opening date.

It’s just a couple of months away, opening on February 17th, 2023. Like the Japanese land, it’ll have Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a Toadstool Cafe, a 1-Up Factory (merch store), and the Power-Up Bands that let you interact with items around the park.

Now just to get there and not have Qantas lose all your gear.

