A new look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando Resort

Just a couple of days shy of a decade ago, Nintendo and Universal announced that they would be bringing Nintendo to life at Universal theme parks around the world. Today they’ve announced when then new Super Nintendo World (featuring Donkey Kong Country) will open at Universal Studios Orlando.

Well, it won’t be this year. Super Nintendo World will open in 2025 at Universals Epic Universe, the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Everything at Epic Universe is just a little bit bigger and grander than other Universal theme parks.

There’s also a new look at the park, including the Donkey Kong Country and Minecart Madness ride.