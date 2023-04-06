Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters get new release date, new font

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters previously had an ambiguous release date of Q2 2023, but now they don’t and it’s sooner than you think.

The collection will drop on April 19th, yes just a couple of weeks away. They’re still only available digitally so far here in Australia, and now available to preorder from the eShop for a mere $107.95, of you can buy first three seperate for $17.95, and IV to VI for $26.95.

Thankfully, someone at Square-Enix listened and they have give the capability to swap out the terrible new font for a pixel based one if you chose.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are available physically in Asian regions, and the cartridges are multi lingual. If you’re really keen, and can pony up the postage they’re available at Play-Asia. If you know of any other retailers who are shipping to Australia, let us know in the comments.