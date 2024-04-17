Everything from the Indie World showcase – April 2024
Another Indie World showcase has passed us and with it another big wave of Indie goodness is set to hit the Nintendo Switch. This April 2024 version had a lot of games we had seen before, but with all new release dates and even some demos. There was even a drop of several new games previously unannounced (make sure you scroll right to the bottom).
Games are listed in the order they appeared in the presentation, some of them are out today, some of them still don’t have a date. Some of the trailers/footage weren’t new, just a reminder they exist as well.
What was your favourite?
Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio) – May 9th 2024
Yars Rising (Wayforward/Atari) – Later this Yar
Refined Self: The Personality Test Game (Playism) – Winter 2024
A timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch
Sticky Business (Assemble Entertainment, Spellgarden Games) – Available Today
Available from the eShop here.
ANTONBLAST (Summitsphere) – November 12, 2024
Demo available now, timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch
Valley Peaks (Those Awesome Guys) – 2024
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo) – 2024
Europa (Helder Pinto) – 2024
Demo available now.
TMNT: Splintered Fate (Super Mega Corp) – July 2024
Cat Quest 3 (The Gentlebros) – August 8th 2024
Demo available on the eShop now.
stitch. (Lykke Studios) – Out Today
Available from the eShop here.