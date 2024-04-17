Everything from the Indie World showcase – April 2024

Advertisement

Another Indie World showcase has passed us and with it another big wave of Indie goodness is set to hit the Nintendo Switch. This April 2024 version had a lot of games we had seen before, but with all new release dates and even some demos. There was even a drop of several new games previously unannounced (make sure you scroll right to the bottom).

Games are listed in the order they appeared in the presentation, some of them are out today, some of them still don’t have a date. Some of the trailers/footage weren’t new, just a reminder they exist as well.

What was your favourite?

Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio) – May 9th 2024

Yars Rising (Wayforward/Atari) – Later this Yar

Refined Self: The Personality Test Game (Playism) – Winter 2024

A timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch

Sticky Business (Assemble Entertainment, Spellgarden Games) – Available Today

Available from the eShop here.

ANTONBLAST (Summitsphere) – November 12, 2024

Demo available now, timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch

Valley Peaks (Those Awesome Guys) – 2024

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo) – 2024

Europa (Helder Pinto) – 2024

Demo available now.

TMNT: Splintered Fate (Super Mega Corp) – July 2024

Cat Quest 3 (The Gentlebros) – August 8th 2024

Demo available on the eShop now.

stitch. (Lykke Studios) – Out Today

Available from the eShop here.

Bzzzt (Cinemax) – Winter 2024

SCHiM (Extra Nice) – July 18th, 2024

Animal Well (Big Mode) – May 9th, 2024

Duck Detective The Secret Salami (Happy Broccoli Games) – May 23rd, 2024

Another Crabs Treasure (Aggro Crab) – April 26th, 2024

Steamworld Heist 2 (Image and Form) – August 8th, 2024