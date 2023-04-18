Nintendo Indie World Showcase coming early Thursday morning
It’s been a little while, but Nintendo’s Indie World showcase is back for another run later this week.
Nintendo says there will be roughly 20 minutes of new indie goodness. We’re due an update on quite a few Indies, plus there’s always a few shadow drops and surprises.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up, thankfully it’s not getting too cold yet as its quite early.
- Perth, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 12:00 midn AWST
- Adelaide, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 1:30 am ACST
- Darwin, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 1:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 2:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 2:00 am AEST
- Melbourne, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 2:00 am AEST
- Canberra, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 2:00 am AEST
- Hobart, Thursday, 20 Apr 2023 at 2:00 am AEST
