533
0

Drop everything, there’s a new Indie World Presentation today

by Daniel VuckovicApril 16, 2024
Advertisement

Hold onto your butts, there’s a new Indie World Presentation dropping depending on where you’re reading this pretty much – today; or close enough to it.

Nintendo has confirmed a new 20 minute Indie World presentation this week, and it’s not horribly late but it’s not early either. It’ll cover Indie games (duh) headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Australia and New Zealand

  • AWST – Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024 at 10:00 pm
    • Perth
  • ACST – Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024 at 11:30 pm
    • Adelaide, Darwin
  • AEST – Thursday , 18 Apr 2024 at 12:00 midnight
    • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra
  • Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 18 Apr 2024 at 2:00 am NZST

International

  • Pacific Time, PT Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 7:00 am PDT
  • Tokyo, Japan Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 11:00 pm JST
  • London, United Kingdom Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 3:00 pm BST

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Indie World
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment