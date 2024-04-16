Drop everything, there’s a new Indie World Presentation today
Advertisement
Hold onto your butts, there’s a new Indie World Presentation dropping depending on where you’re reading this pretty much – today; or close enough to it.
Nintendo has confirmed a new 20 minute Indie World presentation this week, and it’s not horribly late but it’s not early either. It’ll cover Indie games (duh) headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.
Australia and New Zealand
- AWST – Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024 at 10:00 pm
- Perth
- ACST – Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024 at 11:30 pm
- Adelaide, Darwin
- AEST – Thursday , 18 Apr 2024 at 12:00 midnight
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra
- Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 18 Apr 2024 at 2:00 am NZST
International
- Pacific Time, PT Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 7:00 am PDT
- Tokyo, Japan Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 11:00 pm JST
- London, United Kingdom Wed, 17 Apr 2024 at 3:00 pm BST
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments