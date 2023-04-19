Everything new from the Indie World showcase – April 2023

Early this morning there was an Indie World showcase, if you weren’t up the wee hours – you’re in luck we’ve got a complete recap of everything that was in it.

The was a vibe of quality over quantity this time around, with even the sizzle reel not bringing a tonne of games. There were a few shadow drops, and there a lot of new games announced too. Some of them are a while away, and because that we’ve put the list below in mostly chronological order depending on if they have a release date or window.

If you want to watch the whole thing, it’s below or get scrolling.

Shadow drops

Teslagrad Remastered – Link

Teslagrad 2 – Link

Shadows over Loathing – Link

Digital release today, physical later this year

Five Nights at Freddy Security Breach – Link

New Release Dates

Crime O’Clock – June 30th

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – July 12

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – August 18th

Paper Trail – August 2023

Chants of Sennaar – September 5

Mineko’s Night Market – Out September 26

Plate Up – October 2023

Unspecified Dates

My Time at Sandrock – Winter 2023

Blasphemous II – Winter 2023

Quilts and Cats of Calico – Spring 2023

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Spring 2023

Rift of the NecroDancer – 2023

Brotato – 2023

Animal Well – 2024

Little Kitty Big City – 2024

DLC

A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC – June 2023

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC – Fall 2023

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update – April 24, 2023