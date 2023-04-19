Everything new from the Indie World showcase – April 2023
Early this morning there was an Indie World showcase, if you weren’t up the wee hours – you’re in luck we’ve got a complete recap of everything that was in it.
The was a vibe of quality over quantity this time around, with even the sizzle reel not bringing a tonne of games. There were a few shadow drops, and there a lot of new games announced too. Some of them are a while away, and because that we’ve put the list below in mostly chronological order depending on if they have a release date or window.
If you want to watch the whole thing, it’s below or get scrolling.
Shadow drops
Teslagrad Remastered – Link
Teslagrad 2 – Link
Shadows over Loathing – Link
Digital release today, physical later this year
Five Nights at Freddy Security Breach – Link
New Release Dates
Crime O’Clock – June 30th
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – July 12
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – August 18th
Paper Trail – August 2023
Chants of Sennaar – September 5
Mineko’s Night Market – Out September 26
Plate Up – October 2023
Unspecified Dates
My Time at Sandrock – Winter 2023
Blasphemous II – Winter 2023
Quilts and Cats of Calico – Spring 2023
Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Spring 2023
Rift of the NecroDancer – 2023
Brotato – 2023
Animal Well – 2024
Little Kitty Big City – 2024
DLC
A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC – June 2023
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC – Fall 2023
Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update – April 24, 2023
Grow your flock when the free Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update releases for #NintendoSwitch on April 24! #IndieWorld— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023
Includes:
• New items
• Remixed dungeons
• New modes
• And more! pic.twitter.com/1BP4x8kQXe