EB Games extends trade-in deals in locked down states

There’s a couple of big Nintendo releases coming up, and with two of Australia’s most populous states still currently in lockdown, trade-ins are going to be hard for a bit longer.

If you’re trading in an older Switch, you probably want to do a transfer of it, and with stores closed and still likely to be for some time, that’s not possible right now.

Luckily EB Games has confirmed that different states in Australia will retain the trade-in deals past the release date and when stores open, you’ll be able to get the difference back.

Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory deals will be valid until November 14th 2021

New South Wales, which is opening up sooner, will have deals valid until October 31st 2021.

These trade-in deals are backdated even to include Skyward Sword HD and include the likes of Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and non-Nintendo games like Farcry 6 and Back 4 Blood.

So you can order online now and still get the trade-in deal later. This should still apply for online orders delivered and ones where click and collect, are available.

*Yes the ACT isn’t a state.