Australian retailer EB Games seemingly leaks Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris coming to Switch

It seems like EB Games might have accidentally revealed the release of a game before the publisher got the chance.

EB Games Australia sent out a marketing email earlier today, listing the latest news from the recent Nintendo Direct Mini — the catch: one of the games listed wasn’t in the Direct, and hasn’t been announced for Switch yet(?). That game is Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, an action game based on the hit Sword Art Online anime. The game originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows via Steam in July of 2020, but a Switch release was seemingly off the table at the time.

The EB Games listing is fairly boilerplate stuff, without any final box art, but curiously featuring Bandai Namco’s new logo, not the one that was in use when the game initially launched. No date is listed for the release, either, with a window of “2022” being the only timeframe given. Interestingly, the price is set at $89.95, but is not listed as a placeholder price, suggesting this pricing may have been provided to EB Games officially.

Either way, it’s all very strange, and we’ll be interested to see how it pans out. This isn’t the first time that EB Games has potentially leaked a Switch port of an existing game — back in late 2017, the retailer listed Aragami for the Switch, a game that wouldn’t release on Switch for almost two years. We’ll be keeping an eye on the listing and Bandai Namco’s official feeds to see what the deal is.