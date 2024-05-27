2018
EB Games’ Mid Year Sale has started, here’s everything Nintendo Switch discounted and more

by Daniel VuckovicMay 27, 2024
It’s that magical time of the year where everyone has an end of final year sale, EB Games is of course, no different so here we are.

Technically EB Games’ sale hasn’t started yet, but the prices are up on the website – so sue us.

We’ve gone through the Switch accessories, including headsets which are compatible with the Switch. We’ll keep an eye out for more items if they get added over the coming days.

Games

NameDiscounted PriceOld Price% OffAmazon Match
Star Wars Heritage Pack$68.0099.9532%
Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle$68.0099.9532%
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1$68.0099.9532%
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash$68.0094.9528%
TUNIC$68.0079.9515%$59
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition$68.00114.9541%
Nintendo Switch Sports$57.0069.9519%$57
Bluey The Videogame$57.0069.9519%$57
Hogwarts Legacy$57.0099.9543%$57
Sonic Superstars$57.0099.9543%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$57.0089.9537%
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition$57.0079.9529%$57
Mortal Kombat 1$57.0099.9543%
Slime Rancher Plortable Edition$57.0069.9519%
Mario Golf Super Rush$57.0079.9529%
Rune Factory 3 Special Limited Edition$57.0089.9537%
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Limited Edition$57.0079.9529%
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition$57.0069.9519%
Persona 5 Tactica$49.9899.9550%
Stardew Valley$47.0069.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$47.0059.9522%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$47.0069.9533%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$47.0069.9533%
South Park: Snow Day!$47.0059.9522%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$47.0069.9533%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.0069.9533%
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition$47.0079.9541%
Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos$47.0059.9522%
Sonic Frontiers$47.0059.9522%
PAW Patrol World$47.0069.9533%$47
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game$47.0069.9533%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Day One Edition$47.0079.9541%$44
House Flipper Pets Edition$47.0059.9522%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$47.0069.9533%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$47.0059.9522%
Little Friends Puppy Island$47.0069.9533%$47
Bramble The Mountain King$47.0059.9522%
Barbie DreamHouse Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Contra Operation Galuga (Code-In-A-Box)$47.0079.9541%
Gang Beasts$47.0069.9533%
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition$47.0059.9522%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$47.0069.9533%
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance$47.0069.9533%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$47.0089.9548%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.0059.9522%
Sonic Forces$47.0059.9522%
Plate Up!$47.0069.9533%
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$47.0069.9533%
BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition$47.0059.9522%
Bayonetta 3$47.0079.9541%
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$47.0069.9533%
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon$47.0079.9541%
Sonic Origins Plus$47.0059.9522%$42.30
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition$47.0069.9533%
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun$47.0059.9522%
Skater XL$47.0059.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$47.0069.9533%
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star$47.0069.9533%$47
The Walking Dead Destinies$47.0069.9533%
DREDGE Deluxe Edition$47.0069.9533%$47
Neon White$47.0069.9533%
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition$47.0059.9522%
World of Horror$47.0059.9522%
Moving Out 2$47.0069.9533%
Outward: Definitive Edition$47.0059.9522%
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon$47.0069.9533%$37.45
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition$47.0069.9533%
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance$47.0069.9533%
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe$47.0069.9533%
Super Bomberman R 2$47.0079.9541%
Loop Hero Deluxe Edition$47.0059.9522%
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle$47.0069.9533%
Elderand$47.0059.9522%
No Man’s Sky$39.9879.9550%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box)$36.0079.9555%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$36.0049.9528%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$36.0079.9555%$36
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$36.0059.9540%
Spirit of The North$36.0049.9528%
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing$36.0059.9540%
Oddworld Collection$36.0079.9555%
Whisker Waters$36.0054.9534%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$36.0059.9540%
Among Us Crewmate Edition$36.0049.9528%
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life$36.0059.9540%
SIFU – Vengeance Edition$36.0079.9555%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition$36.0054.9534%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$36.0049.9528%
Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe$36.0049.9528%
Peppa Pig World Adventures$36.0049.9528%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Nintendo Switch Kit$36.0059.9540%
Let’s Sing 2023 – 2 Mic Bundle$36.0099.9564%
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition$36.0049.9528%
Sonic Mania Plus$36.0049.9528%
Survivor: Castaway Island$36.0059.9540%
Let’s Build a Zoo$36.0049.9528%
Farming Simulator Kids (Code-In-A-Box)$36.0049.9528%
Spells & Secrets$36.0049.9528%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$36.0079.9555%
Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express$36.0079.9555%
Rise of Kong$36.0059.9540%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$36.0079.9555%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$36.0049.9528%
Rune Factory 3 Special$36.0059.9540%
Cry Babies: Magic Tears$36.0049.9528%
You Suck at Parking$36.0049.9528%
Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition$36.0069.9549%
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$36.0059.9540%
Skabma Snowfall$36.0049.9528%
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures$36.0069.9549%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$36.0049.9528%$36
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx$36.0049.9528%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition$36.0049.9528%
No Place Like Home$36.0049.9528%
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition$36.0049.9528%
Mineko’s Night Market$36.0054.9534%
Mad Bullets Kit$36.0044.9520%
Enter/Exit the Gungeon$36.0049.9528%
AEW: Fight Forever$36.0059.9540%
That’s My Family – Family Fun Night$36.0049.9528%
House Flipper$36.0049.9528%
Let’s Sing 2024$36.0059.9540%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection$36.0059.9540%
Digimon Survive$36.0049.9528%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$36.0049.9528%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition$36.0049.9528%
Ghost Song$36.0059.9540%
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons$36.0069.9549%
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures$36.0049.9528%
Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms$36.0049.9528%
Killer Frequency$36.0069.9549%
Rune Factory 5$36.0059.9540%
The Pathless$36.0059.9540%
Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party$36.0059.9540%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX$36.0049.9528%
Silent Hope$36.0059.9540%
Paleo Pines$36.0069.9549%
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$36.0059.9540%
Octopath Traveler II$36.0059.9540%
Garden Simulator$36.0049.9528%
EA Sports FC 24$28.0059.9553%
It Takes Two$28.0059.9553%$27
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered$28.0039.9530%$27
LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$28.0049.9544%
Mortal Kombat 11$28.0039.9530%
LEGO DC Super Villains$28.0039.9530%
Everybody 1-2-Switch$28.0049.9544%
LEGO The Incredibles$28.0039.9530%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$28.0049.9544%
Front Mission 1st – Limited Edition$28.0049.9544%
My Universe: My Baby Dragon$28.0039.9530%
LEGO Jurassic World$28.0049.9544%
Let’s Sing ABBA – Game + 2-Mic Pack$28.0049.9544%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$28.0039.9530%
My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure$28.0039.9530%
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue$28.0059.9553%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition$28.0089.9569%
The Outbound Ghost$28.0039.9530%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$28.0049.9544%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$28.0039.9530%
Trek to Yomi$28.0049.9544%
Into the Breach$28.0039.9530%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$28.0049.9544%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission$28.0059.9553%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart$28.0049.9544%
Yum Yum Cookstar$28.0039.9530%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$28.0049.9544%
My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends$28.0039.9530%
Temtem$28.0079.9565%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case$28.0059.9553%
The House of The Dead Remake$28.0059.9553%
Prodeus$28.0039.9530%
My Friend Pedro$28.0039.9530%
Forgive Me Father$28.0044.9538%
Trinity Trigger$28.0049.9544%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$28.0049.9544%
Autonauts$28.0049.9544%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl$28.0039.9530%
Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party$28.0039.9530%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$28.0059.9553%$28
Moonscars$28.0039.9530%
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader$28.0049.9544%
Fortnite – Transformers Pack (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$28.0039.9530%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway$28.0039.9530%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$28.0039.9530%
Mato Anomalies – Day One Edition$28.0039.9530%
Severed Steel$28.0049.9544%
Kao The Kangaroo$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$28.0059.9553%
Dragons Dawn of New Riders$23.0029.9523%
Dodgeball Academia$23.0029.9523%
NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$19.0029.9537%
Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)$19.0029.9537%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$19.0029.9537%
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$19.0039.9552%
DARQ: Ultimate Edition$19.0029.9537%
DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace$19.0029.9537%
Days of Doom$19.0049.9562%
Let’s Sing ABBA$19.0029.9537%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens (Code-in-a-Box)$19.0024.9524%
Slaycation Paradise$19.0029.9537%
Tee Time Golf$19.0029.9537%
NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition$19.0029.9537%
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch$15.0029.9550%
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition$15.0019.9525%
Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo$15.0029.9550%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$15.0019.9525%
Trials Rising (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Kukoos: Lost Pets$15.0029.9550%
God of Rock$15.0029.9550%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$15.0019.9525%
XIII$9.0019.9555%

Cases

Super Star Glow-In-The-Dark Travel Case Plus$19.0029.9537%
The Legend of Zelda – Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case$28.0034.9520%
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Case for Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)$15.0019.9525%
Kirby – Kirby Power Slim Travel Case$28.0039.9530%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 12 Game Card Case$15.0019.9525%
The Legend of Zelda – Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$47.0059.9522%
Atrix Clear Protective Case for Nintendo Switch$9.0014.9540%
Deluxe Travel Case – Elite Edition For Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite$23.0029.9523%
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$47.0059.9522%
PowerA – Fortnite Peely Protection Case for Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
Purah Pad Glow-In-The-Dark Travel Case Plus$23.0034.9534%
Super Mario Bros. – Star Spectrum Slim Deluxe Travel Case$19.0029.9537%
Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – Mario Escape Switch Travel Case$23.0029.9523%
Nintendo Switch GoPlay Game Traveler Pack$47.0059.9522%
Nintendo Switch Pull-N-Go Case – Elite Edition$47.0059.9522%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Unicorn Game Card Holder$15.0019.9525%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Slayer$19.0029.9537%
Harry Potter – Hogwarts Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Travel Case$23.0029.9523%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Camo$19.0029.9537%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Travel Case$19.0029.9537%
PDP – Overnight Case GLOW for Nintendo Switch – Sheikah Shoot$47.0059.9522%
Fortnite – Numskull Llama Nintendo Switch Carry Case$23.0029.9523%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Travel Case$14.9829.9550%
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case – Splatoon 3 Edition$19.0024.9524%
PowerA – The Legend of Zelda – Tears of the Kingdom Protective Case for Nintendo Switch$19.9839.9550%
Numskull Sonic the Hedgehog Nintendo Switch Carry Case$23.0029.9523%
Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Unicorn Carry Case$23.0029.9523%
Harry Potter – Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Case$23.0029.9523%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Blue Unicorn Fluffy Carry Case$19.0029.9537%
Nintendo Switch – Slim Deluxe Travel Case – Black & White$23.0029.9523%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Leopard Pattern$19.0027.9532%
Nintendo Switch Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$23.0034.9534%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case$19.0024.9524%

Controllers

Afterglow Wave Wireless RGB Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch$68.0079.9515%
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$77.0089.9514%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack$15.0019.9525%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Black$7.4814.9550%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Raven Black$77.0089.9514%
Nintendo Switch Sports Peripheral Pack$47.0059.9522%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White$47.0059.9522%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Green & Red$77.0089.9514%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Red$7.4814.9550%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu$19.0024.9524%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Link$19.0024.9524%
Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach$36.0039.9510%
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Peely$77.0099.9523%
PDP – Rematch Glow-in-the-dark Wireless Controller – Super Star$68.0079.9515%
PDP Afterglow Deluxe Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch$77.0084.959%
Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller$36.0039.9510%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Rematch Wired Controller$47.0054.9514%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller$47.0054.9514%
Atrix – Nintendo Switch Leg Strap$6.4812.9550%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Pikachu Garden$88.0099.9512%
Numskull – Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wrist Strap Controller Attachment 2-Pack$8.9817.9550%
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom$88.00119.9527%
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Vibrant Pikachu$88.0099.9512%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Princess Peach$88.0099.9512%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Bowser$47.0054.9514%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Camo$27.4854.9550%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow$47.0054.9514%
3rd Earth – Wireless Controller with Faceplate for Nintendo Switch (Purple & Teal)$36.0049.9528%
PowerA – Pikachu Evolution Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$27.4854.9550%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch$138.00149.958%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Power Up Mario)$28.0039.9530%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Green Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.0074.9524%
PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
REALMz™ Wired Tails Seaside Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.0074.9524%
Nintendo Switch PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller – Animal Crossing Blue$28.0039.9530%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$208.00229.9510%
Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle Nintendo Switch – Pikachu High Voltage$39.9879.9550%
PowerA – Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Blush$28.0039.9530%
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip – Animal Crossing$15.0024.9540%
8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition$68.0079.9515%
Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
Dance ‘N’ Play Kit for Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Moods$28.0039.9530%
Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – Mario Escape Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$15.0024.9540%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Raven Black$47.0059.9522%
PowerA – Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Pop$27.4854.9550%
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Red$15.0022.9535%
PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$27.4854.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Rematch Wired Controller$47.0054.9514%
PowerA – FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – White/Black$99.98199.9550%
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Rematch Ancient Arrow Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
PowerA Enhanced Nano Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Grey Neon$49.9899.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Calamity Ganon Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Super Mario – Rematch Comic Strip Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$28.0039.9530%
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)$57.0069.9519%

Headsets

Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$77.0099.9523%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$77.0099.9523%
Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Arctic Camo Gaming Headset Headsets$47.0059.9522%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Blue & Red Headsets$36.0049.9528%
4Gamers – C6-100 Light Up Gaming Headset Headsets$47.0069.9533%
4Gamers PHANTOM Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$57.0079.9529%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset for PC – Lilac Headsets$77.0099.9523%
RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$108.00129.9517%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset for PC – Grey Headsets$77.0099.9523%
Razer Barracuda X ’22 Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$138.00169.9519%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – Pink PC$47.0069.9533%
Turtle Beach – Recon Spark Gaming Headset Headsets$77.0099.9523%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset – White Headsets$77.0099.9523%
4Gamers RAPTOR Gaming Headset Headsets$36.0059.9540%
4Gamers Conqueror Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – Arctic Blue Headsets$57.0069.9519%
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – Green Headsets$88.00109.9520%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Black Wired Headset PC$148.00199.9526%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Gaming Headset for Xbox – White Headsets$77.0099.9523%
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Headsets$118.00189.9538%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$248.00299.9517%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset PC$318.00399.9520%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Black Wired Headset PC$108.00139.9523%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – White Headsets$47.0069.9533%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset Black / Orange Headsets$36.0049.9528%
4Gamers Commander Ignite Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – White & Grey Black Headsets$57.0069.9519%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$47.0069.9533%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Black Wireless Headset Headsets$318.00399.9520%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – White Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$398.00449.9512%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – White Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Mint Headsets$98.00129.9525%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless X Headset Headsets$518.00734.9530%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$178.00229.9523%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset Headsets$328.00399.9518%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black PlayStation 5$278.00329.9516%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac Headsets$248.00299.9517%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset Headsets$518.00734.9530%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Cobalt Blue Headsets$278.00329.9516%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Arctic Camo Headsets$178.00229.9523%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$278.00329.9516%
Nintendo Switch PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – Black & White Headsets$28.0049.9544%
4Gamers – XP-Commander Gaming Headset – Urban Camo Headsets$29.9859.9550%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets$248.00299.9517%
4Gamers XP Renegade Gaming Headset – Neon Green Camo Headsets$29.9859.9550%
Stealth Renegade Gaming Headset Headsets$36.0049.9528%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Orange & Purple Headsets$36.0049.9528%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Purple Digital Camo Headsets$29.9859.9550%
Nintendo Switch PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset – Colour Block Headsets$28.0049.9544%
4Gamers – XP-Challenger Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets$47.0069.9533%
Stealth Royale Wired Gaming Headset Headsets$36.0049.9528%
Stealth Commander Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets$47.0059.9522%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Magenta Headsets$398.00449.9512%
ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Headset Headsets$47.0069.9533%
4Gamers XP Conquerer Gaming Headset & Stand – Black & White Arctic Camo Headsets$47.0069.9533%
4Gamers RAPTOR Gaming Headset – Orange Headsets$29.9859.9550%
Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD 7.1 Gaming Headset – Crown Edition Headsets$178.00209.9515%
Stealth White Gold Wired Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets$36.0049.9528%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White Headsets$398.00449.9512%
4Gamers XP-Panther Universal Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$47.0059.9522%
PDP Gaming LVL 40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – Blue/Green Headsets$28.0049.9544%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Go Fast Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch Headsets$47.0069.9533%
4Gamers C6-50 Wired Gaming Headset – Neon Orange & Purple Headsets$19.0029.9537%
4Gamers Premium Gaming Headset Braided Cable & Travel Case – Black & White Headsets$28.0049.9544%
4Gamers Premium Gaming Headset Braided Cable & Travel Case – Black & White Headsets$28.0049.9544%
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset Headsets$47.0059.9522%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PlayStation® Headsets$498.00599.9517%
Atrix E-Series Pro Black Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$49.9899.9550%
4Gamers – Black & Gold Gaming Headset with Stand Headsets$47.0069.9533%

