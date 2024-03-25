3687
0

Everything Nintendo Switch and more in EB Games’ Game On Sale

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 25, 2024
Advertisement

Blah Blah Blah, EB Games has a sale on again. So instead of just laughing about it, we’ve got through and listed it out. There’s not too many great prices of Nintendo first party stuff, but third party stuff – including recent releases aren’t going for a bad price there.

We’ve also gone through the Switch accessories, including headsets which are compatible with the Switch. There’s also a few amount of good deals on Pokémon TCG stuff, so we’ve listed that out too.

Enjoy the scroll.

Switch Games

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Nintendo Switch Sports$57.00$69.9519%
Mario Party Superstars$57.00$79.9529%
Hogwarts Legacy$77.00$99.9523%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$47.00$69.9533%
Bluey The Videogame$47.00$69.9533%
EA Sports FC 24$44.98$89.9550%
It Takes Two$28.00$59.9553%
Stardew Valley$47.00$69.9533%
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered$28.00$39.9530%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box)$47.00$79.9541%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Kit$36.00$59.9540%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$47.00$79.9541%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$28.00$49.9544%
Sonic Superstars$57.00$99.9543%
Star Wars Heritage Pack$68.00$99.9532%
Monopoly for (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$68.00$89.9524%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$36.00$49.9528%
Barbie DreamHouse Adventures$47.00$69.9533%
Wreckfest$36.00$59.9540%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.00$69.9533%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Day One Edition$47.00$79.9541%
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Mania Plus$36.00$49.9528%
Sonic Frontiers$47.00$59.9522%
PAW Patrol World$47.00$69.9533%
Mario Golf Super Rush$57.00$79.9529%
No Man’s Sky$39.98$79.9550%
Little Friends Puppy Island$57.00$69.9519%
My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure$28.00$39.9530%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$68.00$89.9524%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$36.00$79.9555%
Spirit of The North$36.00$49.9528%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$39.98$79.9550%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$36.00$59.9540%
LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$89.9569%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
House Flipper Pets Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1$68.00$99.9532%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition$36.00$54.9534%
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life$36.00$59.9540%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$47.00$69.9533%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition$44.98$89.9550%
Mortal Kombat 1$68.00$99.9532%
Front Mission 1st – Limited Edition$28.00$49.9544%
Let’s Sing 2023 – 2 Mic Bundle$47.00$99.9553%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$47.00$59.9522%
BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition$36.00$59.9540%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$36.00$49.9528%
Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe$36.00$49.9528%
Survivor: Castaway Island$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Origins Plus$47.00$59.9522%
Let’s Sing ABBA – Game + 2-Mic Pack$28.00$49.9544%
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$47.00$69.9533%
Everybody 1-2-Switch$28.00$49.9544%
Oddworld Collection$36.00$79.9555%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$47.00$69.9533%
Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express$47.00$79.9541%
Sonic Forces$47.00$59.9522%
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Peppa Pig World Adventures$36.00$49.9528%
Bramble The Mountain King$47.00$59.9522%
Farming Simulator 23: Edition$47.00$79.9541%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.00$59.9522%
Spells & Secrets$36.00$49.9528%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$15.00$19.9525%
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance$47.00$69.9533%
Let’s Build a Zoo$28.00$49.9544%
Skabma Snowfall$36.00$49.9528%
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition$88.00114.9523%
Rune Factory 3 Special$36.00$59.9540%
Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition$47.00$69.9533%
The Walking Dead Destinies$47.00$69.9533%
Slime Rancher Plortable Edition$57.00$69.9519%
World of Horror$47.00$59.9522%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case$36.00$59.9540%
You Suck at Parking$36.00$49.9528%
Mineko’s Night Market$36.00$54.9534%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$47.00$69.9533%
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition$57.00$69.9519%
Let’s Sing 2024$36.00$59.9540%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Trinity Trigger$36.00$49.9528%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
Digimon Survive$36.00$49.9528%
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue$36.00$59.9540%
XIII$15.00$29.9550%
Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos$47.00$59.9522%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$47.00$69.9533%
Persona 5 Tactica$49.98$99.9550%
Octopath Traveler II$47.00$59.9522%
Trials Rising (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe$47.00$69.9533%
Slaycation Paradise$19.00$29.9537%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$36.00$49.9528%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$36.00$49.9528%
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition$47.00$69.9533%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$47.00$69.9533%
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun$47.00$59.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$36.00$49.9528%
Skater XL$47.00$59.9522%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$36.00$49.9528%
Forgive Me Father$28.00$44.9538%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$36.00$49.9528%
Kukoos: Lost Pets$23.00$29.9523%
Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle$68.00$99.9532%
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle$47.00$69.9533%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$47.00$79.9541%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$28.00$49.9544%
God of Rock$19.00$29.9537%
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$47.00$69.9533%
Neon White$47.00$69.9533%
Remnant: From the Ashes$28.00$39.9530%
Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms$36.00$49.9528%
Gang Beasts$47.00$69.9533%
Fortnite – Transformers Pack (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
Rune Factory 5$36.00$59.9540%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx$36.00$49.9528%
No Place Like Home$36.00$49.9528%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$47.00$59.9522%
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star$47.00$69.9533%
Silent Hope$36.00$59.9540%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart$28.00$49.9544%
Cry Babies: Magic Tears$36.00$49.9528%
Kao The Kangaroo$28.00$39.9530%
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon$47.00$69.9533%
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon$47.00$69.9533%
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition$47.00$69.9533%
TUNIC$68.00$79.9515%
House Flipper$28.00$49.9544%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection$36.00$59.9540%
The House of The Dead Remake$36.00$59.9540%
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition$36.00$49.9528%
That’s My Family – Family Fun Night$28.00$49.9544%
The Outbound Ghost$19.00$39.9552%
Days of Doom$36.00$49.9528%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission$36.00$59.9540%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$36.00$49.9528%
Rise of Kong$36.00$59.9540%
Super Bomberman R 2$47.00$79.9541%
Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection$19.00$29.9537%
NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition$28.00$89.9569%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway$28.00$39.9530%
Ghost Song$36.00$59.9540%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$23.00$29.9523%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Paleo Pines$47.00$69.9533%
Trek to Yomi$28.00$49.9544%
Moving Out 2$47.00$69.9533%
Garden Simulator$36.00$49.9528%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$47.00$59.9522%
DREDGE Deluxe Edition$47.00$69.9533%
Autonauts$28.00$49.9544%
Loop Hero Deluxe Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons$36.00$69.9549%
My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends$28.00$39.9530%
AEW: Fight Forever$47.00$59.9522%
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Dodgeball Academia$23.00$29.9523%
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$28.00$39.9530%
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader$28.00$49.9544%
Temtem$28.00$79.9565%
Into the Breach$28.00$39.9530%
DARQ: Ultimate Edition$19.00$29.9537%
Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo$19.00$29.9537%
Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party$36.00$59.9540%
The Pathless$36.00$59.9540%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$19.00$39.9552%
Killer Frequency$36.00$69.9549%
Demon Throttle$23.00$29.9523%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$28.00$49.9544%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX$36.00$49.9528%
Tee Time Golf$19.00$29.9537%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Let’s Sing ABBA$19.00$29.9537%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl$28.00$39.9530%
My Universe: My Baby Dragon$28.00$39.9530%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$28.00$59.9553%
Severed Steel$28.00$49.9544%
Elderand$47.00$59.9522%

Pokémon TCG

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Pokemon – TCG – Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift Booster Trading Cards$5.00$8.0038%
Pokemon – TCG – Paldea Partners Tin (Assorted) Trading Cards$27.50$55.0050%
Pokemon – TCG – Koraidon & Miraidon Collectors Chest Trading Cards$32.50$65.0050%
Pokemon – TCG – Scarlet & Violet Booster Trading Cards$5.00$8.0038%
Pokemon – TCG – Eraser Blister Pack (Assorted) Trading Cards$11.00$22.0050%
Pokemon – TCG – Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box Trading Cards$77.0011030%
Pokemon – TCG – Scarlet & Violet: Paldea Evolved Booster Trading Cards$5.00$8.0038%
Pokemon – TCG – Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Morpeko V-UNION Collection Trading Cards$47.00$85.0045%
Pokemon – TCG – Miraidon ex League Battle Deck Trading Cards$32.50$65.0050%
Pokemon – TCG – Miraidon Sleeve & Deck Box Trading Cards$9.00$15.0040%
Pokemon – TCG – Koraidon Sleeve & Deck Box Trading Cards$9.00$15.0040%
Pokemon – TCG – Meowscarada/Quaquaval Ex Deluxe Battle Deck (Assorted) Trading Cards$28.00$45.0038%
Pokemon – TCG – Shimmering Skylines Album Trading Cards$23.00$30.0023%
Pokemon – TCG – Pikachu & Mimikyu 2″ 3-Ring Binder Trading Cards$23.00$30.0023%
Pokemon – TCG – Paldea Region Accessory Bundle – Black Trading Cards$68.00$90.0024%

Accessories

NameDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Atrix Joy-Con Gaming Wheel for 2-Pack$9.98$19.9550%
8BitDo USB Wireless Adaptor 2$28.00$39.9530%
Powerwave Car Mount$15.00$19.9525%
Venom Colour Change LED Stand For$47.00$79.9541%
Deluxe Travel Case – Elite Edition For & Switch Lite$23.00$29.9523%
Kirby – Kirby Power Slim Travel Case$28.00$39.9530%
PowerA Pokemon Paldea Friends Protection Case for$28.00$39.9530%
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$47.00$59.9522%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Travel Case$19.00$29.9537%
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Case for (OLED Model)$15.00$19.9525%
PowerA – Pikachu Electric Type Protection Case$19.98$39.9550%
Purah Pad Glow-In-The-Dark Travel Case Plus$28.00$34.9520%
Pull-N-Go Case – Elite Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Slayer$23.00$29.9523%
Numskull Unicorn Game Card Holder$15.00$19.9525%
Harry Potter – Hogwarts Hard Shell Travel Case$23.00$29.9523%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Camo$23.00$29.9523%
GoPlay Game Traveler Pack$47.00$59.9522%
PDP – Overnight Case GLOW for – Sheikah Shoot$47.00$59.9522%
Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$23.00$34.9534%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Leopard Pattern$19.00$27.9532%
Numskull Blue Unicorn Fluffy Carry Case$19.00$29.9537%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Charging Dock$23.00$29.9523%
Cygnett 2m 60W Armoured USB-C Cable – Black$19.00$29.9537%
Powerwave Switch Joy-Con™️ Charging Dock Retro Bricks$28.00$34.9520%
Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock$36.00$59.9540%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Pikachu$15.00$24.9540%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Black$7.48$14.9550%
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$77.00$89.9514%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for – Pikachu Camo$27.48$54.9550%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack$15.00$19.9525%
3rd Earth – Wireless Controller with Faceplate for (Purple & Teal)$36.00$49.9528%
Powerwave Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch$47.00$59.9522%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Link$15.00$24.9540%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Green & Red$77.00$89.9514%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Raven Black$77.00$89.9514%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Red$7.48$14.9550%
PowerA – Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller LED – Black$47.00$69.9533%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White$47.00$59.9522%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wired Controller for – Bowser$36.00$54.9534%
PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$27.48$54.9550%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller$47.00$54.9514%
PowerA – Bowser Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.00$79.9529%
PowerA – Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch$47.00$59.9522%
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for Nintendo Switch$28.00$39.9530%
Atrix – Leg Strap$6.48$12.9550%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch$138.00149.958%
Hori Split Pad Pro – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom$108.00119.9510%
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$15.00$24.9540%
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Rematch Ancient Arrow Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Green Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.00$74.9524%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$208.00229.9510%
Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$27.48$54.9550%
Dance ‘N’ Play Kit for Nintendo Switch$36.00$49.9528%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow$47.00$54.9514%
REALMz™ Wired Tails Seaside Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.00$74.9524%
Super Mario – Rematch Comic Strip Wired Controller$27.48$54.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Calamity Ganon Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller – Black & White$23.00$54.9558%
Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – Mario Escape Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle – Pikachu High Voltage$68.00$79.9515%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers – C6-100 Light Up Gaming Headset Headsets$47.00$69.9533%
4Gamers RAPTOR Gaming Headset Headsets$36.00$59.9540%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset – Black Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers PHANTOM Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$57.00$79.9529%
RIG 600 Pro HX Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$148.00169.9513%
RIG 600 Pro HS Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black Headsets$148.00169.9513%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset Black / Orange Headsets$36.00$49.9528%
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Neon Blue & Red Headsets$36.00$49.9528%
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Headsets$118.00189.9538%
Razer Barracuda X ’22 Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$138.00159.9514%
Turtle Beach® Recon 70 Arctic Camo Gaming Headset Headsets$47.00$59.9522%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset – White Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for Xbox – White Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for PC – Grey Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Arctic Camo Headsets$178.00229.9523%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$178.00229.9523%
Astro A10 (Gen 2) Headset for PC – Lilac Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers Conqueror Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – Arctic Blue Headsets$57.00$69.9519%
4Gamers Commander Ignite Gaming Headset & Headset Stand – White & Grey Black Headsets$57.00$69.9519%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Black PC$398.00449.9512%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – White Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset Headsets$328.00399.9518%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Cobalt Blue Headsets$278.00329.9516%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Mint Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – White Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black PlayStation 4$278.00329.9516%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Atrix E-Series Pro Black Wireless Headset Headsets$49.98$99.9550%
Turtle Beach – Recon Spark Gaming Headset Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Headset Headsets$47.00$69.9533%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Go Fast Headset for$57.00$69.9519%
Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD 7.1 Gaming Headset – Crown Edition Headsets$148.00209.9530%
Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
RIG 300 Pro HN Gaming Headset for$47.00$59.9522%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White PC$398.00449.9512%
RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Headset – Black Headsets$108.00129.9517%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Magenta PC$398.00449.9512%
4Gamers Premium Gaming Headset Braided Cable & Travel Case – Black & White Headsets$28.00$49.9544%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PlayStation® PlayStation 5$498.00599.9517%
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset Headsets$47.00$59.9522%

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
43%
Hmm
57%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, EB Games
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment