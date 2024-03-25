Everything Nintendo Switch and more in EB Games’ Game On Sale

|Title
|Discounted Price
|Old Price
|% Off
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Mario Party Superstars
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Hogwarts Legacy
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Bluey The Videogame
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|EA Sports FC 24
|$44.98
|$89.95
|50%
|It Takes Two
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Stardew Valley
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box)
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Kit
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Sonic Superstars
|$57.00
|$99.95
|43%
|Star Wars Heritage Pack
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Monopoly for (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Lego Marvel Super Heroes
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Barbie DreamHouse Adventures
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Wreckfest
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Day One Edition
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Mania Plus
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Sonic Frontiers
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|PAW Patrol World
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|No Man’s Sky
|$39.98
|$79.95
|50%
|Little Friends Puppy Island
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|Spirit of The North
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|$39.98
|$79.95
|50%
|Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$89.95
|69%
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|House Flipper Pets Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition
|$36.00
|$54.95
|34%
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Jumanji: Wild Adventures
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|$44.98
|$89.95
|50%
|Mortal Kombat 1
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Front Mission 1st – Limited Edition
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Let’s Sing 2023 – 2 Mic Bundle
|$47.00
|$99.95
|53%
|Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Survivor: Castaway Island
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Origins Plus
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Let’s Sing ABBA – Game + 2-Mic Pack
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Everybody 1-2-Switch
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Oddworld Collection
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Sonic Forces
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Peppa Pig World Adventures
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Bramble The Mountain King
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Farming Simulator 23: Edition
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Sonic Colours Ultimate
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Spells & Secrets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Skabma Snowfall
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
|$88.00
|114.95
|23%
|Rune Factory 3 Special
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|The Walking Dead Destinies
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Slime Rancher Plortable Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|World of Horror
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|You Suck at Parking
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Mineko’s Night Market
|$36.00
|$54.95
|34%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Let’s Sing 2024
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Trinity Trigger
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Digimon Survive
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|XIII
|$15.00
|$29.95
|50%
|Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Rainbow High: Runway Rush
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Persona 5 Tactica
|$49.98
|$99.95
|50%
|Octopath Traveler II
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Trials Rising (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Slaycation Paradise
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Overcooked All You Can Eat
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Skater XL
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Forgive Me Father
|$28.00
|$44.95
|38%
|My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Kukoos: Lost Pets
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Super Crazy Rhythm Castle
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Doctor Who Duo Bundle
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|God of Rock
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Neon White
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Gang Beasts
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Fortnite – Transformers Pack (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Rune Factory 5
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|No Place Like Home
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Silent Hope
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Cry Babies: Magic Tears
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Kao The Kangaroo
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|TUNIC
|$68.00
|$79.95
|15%
|House Flipper
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|The House of The Dead Remake
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|That’s My Family – Family Fun Night
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|The Outbound Ghost
|$19.00
|$39.95
|52%
|Days of Doom
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Rise of Kong
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Super Bomberman R 2
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition
|$28.00
|$89.95
|69%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Ghost Song
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Redout 2: Deluxe Edition
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Paleo Pines
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Trek to Yomi
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Moving Out 2
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Garden Simulator
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Samba de Amigo: Party Central
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|DREDGE Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Autonauts
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Loop Hero Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|AEW: Fight Forever
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Dodgeball Academia
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Temtem
|$28.00
|$79.95
|65%
|Into the Breach
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|DARQ: Ultimate Edition
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|The Pathless
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition
|$19.00
|$39.95
|52%
|Killer Frequency
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Demon Throttle
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Tee Time Golf
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Let’s Sing ABBA
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|My Universe: My Baby Dragon
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|My Universe: Puppies and Kittens
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Severed Steel
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Elderand
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%