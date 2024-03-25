Everything Nintendo Switch and more in EB Games’ Game On Sale

Advertisement

Blah Blah Blah, EB Games has a sale on again. So instead of just laughing about it, we’ve got through and listed it out. There’s not too many great prices of Nintendo first party stuff, but third party stuff – including recent releases aren’t going for a bad price there.

We’ve also gone through the Switch accessories, including headsets which are compatible with the Switch. There’s also a few amount of good deals on Pokémon TCG stuff, so we’ve listed that out too.

Enjoy the scroll.

Switch Games

Pokémon TCG

Accessories