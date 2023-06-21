135
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince hits Switch this December

by Daniel VuckovicJune 21, 2023
A new instalment in the Dragon Quest Monsters series is coming to the Switch later this year.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was briefly shown during the Nintendo Direct last night. In it you’ll follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria.

It’s out December 1st, no doubt we’ll see more of it before it hits.

