Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince hits Switch this December
A new instalment in the Dragon Quest Monsters series is coming to the Switch later this year.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was briefly shown during the Nintendo Direct last night. In it you’ll follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria.
It’s out December 1st, no doubt we’ll see more of it before it hits.
