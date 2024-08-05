New DLC for Cult of the Lamb “Pilgrim Pack” coming August 12th

Advertisement

As if there wasn’t already enough to play this month, Massive Monster has a fresh new DLC for the hit game Cult of the Lamb. It will join the already announced Unholy Alliance update, which adds local co-op and more, on August 12th.

The Pilgrim Pack includes “a brand new interactive adventure that will show the world of Cult of the Lamb as you’ve never seen it before, with characters new and old to meet and mysteries to uncover.” To figure out what exactly that means, check out the trailer below.

The pack also includes the full Pilgrim story and bonus pages, 2 unique Follower quests, 5 new Follower forms, 2 new outfits for your Followers to wear, and 5 new decorations.

The DLC will set you back around $10; we don’t have the exact AUD pricing at the time of writing.