Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance update adds local co-op, out August

During this morning’s Devolver Direct we got a look at the next update for Aussie-made Cult of the Lamb.

Unholy Alliance adds a long awaited feature to the game, local co-op play, but there’s also a bunch of other new quests and tarot cards added as well.

The update will be released on August 12th, 2024.

Unholy Alliance is the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introducing a new playable character: the Goat! Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op. Crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult, and seek new powers together on August 12. Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new 2-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades. The Lamb and the Goat can swap weapons, deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back, or deal a critical hit if their attacks are in sync. Solo players also get a heap of new powers and abilities to play with. As well as the addition of co-op play, the Unholy Alliance expansion also adds new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and other secrets to discover!