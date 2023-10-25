Cult of the Lamb is the next Switch Online Game Trial

Advertisement

The next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial is a bit of doozy, it’s Massive Monster’s locally made Cult of the Lamb.

From October 26th to the 31st, if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber you’ll be able to download and play the whole game for free. The game will usually go on sale once the trial period starts too so if want to keep it after they’ll be a deal going.

In our review of the game we said “Cult of the Lamb works because it weaves two halves into a complimentary collection. This creates a comforting and meaningful flow between all-out action and cerebral stock management”

You can pre-download the game before the trial start date.