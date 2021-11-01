Competition: Three Fortnite: Minty Legends packs for Switch to give away

The Fortnite juggernaut continues to roll along, and we’ve got some packs to give away to freshen up the game for you.

Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we’ve got three Minty Legends packs to giveaway. These packs include new skins and items to unlock in Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch.

The packs contain three new outfits, three spearing pickaxes, three chilling back blings and one spicy hot wrap. There are also 1000 V-bucks included (no relation). If that all makes sense to you, all you have to do is enter below for your chance to win.

The Minty Legends packs on all consoles are due in stores on November 2nd.