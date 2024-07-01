Competition: 6x Gigantosaurus Dino Sports to be won!
We’re back with another competition, thanks to the fine people at Five Star Games. With school holidays fast approaching (or already here, depending on where you live), we’ve got a great one to pass the time.
We have six copies of Gigantosaurus Dino Sports to give away. Take control of dino-buddies Mazu, Rocky, Bill, and Tiny and compete in the wildest sport mini-games. Playable against the computer or, even better, in split-screen multiplayer mode, see who can earn the most medals and win the Super Giganto Pineapple.
Gigantosaurus Dino Sports features eight Dino-style games and is playable with up to four players. It’s also available in stores right now.
To win this one for the Nintendo Switch, all you have to do is enter below and answer a simple question. There’s also other ways to enter to improve your chances.Gigantosaurus Dino Sports
Competition is only open to those residing in Australia, entries close on July 12th.