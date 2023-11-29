Competition: 5x copies of Persona 5 Tactica on Switch to giveaway

Advertisement

Two competitions in a month, madness. Thanks to our friends at Atlus we’ve got five copies of the recently released Persona 5 Tactica to give away. They’re physical copies too – which is always a bonus.

This time Joker and the Phantom Thieves aren’t dancing, they’re not dungeon crawling but instead take part in turn-based battles in this strategy RPG. In our review we said “If you want a little more time with Joker and the crew, then Tactica should be a welcome addition to your games collection”.

So we’re going to help do that, add the game to your collection that is.

