Competition: 5x copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants to giveaway

It’s been a couple of months, but there’s no time like the present for another competition. Thanks to Five Star Games, we’ve got five copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants to giveaway.

Wrath of the Mutants is a port of the 2017 arcade title using the 2012 versions of the characters – but now it’s free to play as many times as you want on your Nintendo Switch (and other consoles and the PC, of course).

This home version has three additional stages that weren’t in the original release and six additional bosses that have never been seen before. We’re sure someone saw them; otherwise, how would they end up in the game? Up to four players can play this one locally as well.

To win a copy, answer the simple question below and share the competition around for more entries. Simples! Cowabunga dudes! Do they even say that anymore?

Competition is only open to those residing in Australia, entries close on April 30th.